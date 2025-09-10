A new report has revealed Arsenal’s next “priority” following the close of this summer’s transfer window and there are “very positive noises”.

Arsenal were active in this summer’s transfer market as they were keen to secure upgrades in various positions after finishing second in the Premier League for a third successive season.

Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie were among their most notable signings, with Mikel Arteta‘s squad this season clearly better than 2024/25.

It remains to be seen whether this will lead to Arsenal taking the next step of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League this season, but they far better equipped to compete on all fronts.

Now the summer window has closed, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has claimed that their next “priority” is to “accelerate contract talks with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba”.

The two key players are only under contract until 2027 and have attracted interest from several European giants in recent months.

“With the transfer window now closed the priority for Arsenal is to accelerate contract talks with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba,” Watts said in his column for Caught Offside.

“Andrea Berta has done a good job when it comes to renewals since he arrived as sporting director, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all penning new long term deals.

“But arguably the two most important renewals are yet to be agreed, with Saka and Saliba both now into the final two years of their current contracts.”

Watts has also indicated that the “noises around Saka are very positive”, with Arsenal feeling “confident”.

“Talks have been ongoing for a while now with both players and Arsenal are confident that the discussions are going well and both will commit their futures to the north London club,” Watts added.

“I couldn’t say for sure when those deals will be agreed, because they are complicated and both Saka and Saliba were into the final year of their former deals before they last put pen to paper in 2023.

“The hope at Arsenal is that neither negotiation will drag on as long as that this time around and the noises around Saka are certainly very positive.

“Berta has had a lot on his plate since he arrived but he now does have a bit of time to really work on both renewals and Arsenal are confident that there will be progress soon.”