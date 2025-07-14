Arsenal are ‘accelerating’ towards a deal to sign Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are facing a crucial summer as they look to win the Premier League title next season after three years in a row of finishing as runners-up under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, while three more deals look likely this week.

Viktor Gyokeres’ agents ‘landed in London’ on Monday as they look to seal the final details of a move to north London with the Sweden international set for a medical.

Arsenal have had a deal wrapped up since last week to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea and fans are waiting for official confirmation of that signing, while The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insists the Gunners are ‘close to agreement’ for their sixth summer signing in the form of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Ornstein wrote on Monday: ‘Arsenal are working to complete a deal to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

‘Personal terms are in place with the 21-year-old and the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement.’

And now Football Insider insists that Arsenal have ‘accelerated talks’ for Crystal Palace playmaker Eze with the website’s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke claiming the England international is “very much interested in a move”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It seems like Arsenal are really going for it in the summer transfer window. The key for them here is that Eze is very much interested in a move to Arsenal from Palace.

“This is his opportunity to play Champions League football, play at the highest level, and be competing for honours on a regular basis. He had a taste of that last season with Crystal Palace when he scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“Eze obviously is a confident player, he feels he can go to Arsenal and make an impact there. It would be a big blow for Crystal Palace to see him leave, but if Arsenal were to get him it’s about where he’s going to fit into that team.

“Does he play wide left, or does he fit into the number ten role where he’s had success with Palace. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs, Palace will demand that they get that full release clause, but they won’t be able to get it all up front.

“Arsenal won’t be able to splash out £68million straight away as well as signing Madueke and Gyokeres, that might be too much for FFP and PSR. They want to knock down the up-front payment a bit and pay the rest in installments.”