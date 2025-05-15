Arsenal are reportedly ‘accelerating’ a shock move for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon and the Magpies ‘might have to accept’ a suitable offer for the England international.

Andrea Berta is set for a busy first summer as Arsenal’s new sporting director amid reports suggesting he has £300m to spend on new signings for Mikel Arteta.

It’s been claimed the Italian has already wrapped up a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi after triggering his £51m release clause, though Xabi Alonso’s arrival at Real Madrid could yet throw a spanner in the works.

A new striker is also a top priority, but Berta is also looking at options on the left wing as either an alternative or replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, amid claims they could listen to offers for the Brazilian.

They remain keen on Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, but Football Insider claim the Gunners are also ‘accelerating a move’ for Gordon.

It was claimed back in March that Liverpool were thinking of making a move for the 24-year-old, with ‘Arne Slot understood to be a big admirer of Gordon’s style of play and versatility’.

But former Manchester United scout Mick Brown claims the Gunners have been “keeping an eye on his situation” and could take advantage of Newcastle’s “financial situation”.

“Arsenal are looking to strengthen out wide,” Brown told Football Insider.

“We’ve spoken about Martinelli, and if he leaves they want to bring somebody in who is better than him, and there are a few names on their radar. One player they’ve shown interest in is Anthony Gordon.

“They’ve been looking at him, keeping an eye on his situation in case he becomes available. Newcastle have a bit of uncertainty about them because of their financial situation.

“If they can offer a lot of money for him, Newcastle might have to accept. Then, Arsenal have to decide whether the money it would take to bring him in is worth what he will bring to the team and whether he’s the right fit.

“But he’s still young and there’s a reason they’ve been looking at him for a while.”

Gordon could be delivering crosses for Viktor Gyokeres at the Emirates next term after it was reported on Thursday that talks are ‘advanced’ over his £60m transfer from Sporting.

It’s claimed Arsenal ‘are now at an advanced stage of their negotiations for Gyokeres, having offered him a five-year contract worth around £9m a year’, which works out to around £170,000 per week.

The report claims Arsenal ‘lead their Premier League rivals in this transfer battle’ though ‘Man Utd are preparing to also make a bid for Gyokeres, while there have also been contacts with Liverpool as they look for a replacement for Darwin Nunez.’