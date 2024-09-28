Arsenal ‘accept’ January sale for ‘very high amount’ as club plot ‘dream’ signing of £45m star

According to reports, Arsenal are willing to sell Gabriel Jesus in the winter transfer window with one of his former clubs keen on re-signing him.

Arsenal signed Jesus from Premier League rivals Manchester City for £45million in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian started very well at the Emirates but his form began to dip after suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup.

In 74 appearances across all competitions, Jesus has scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists.

He has been unable to nail down a regular place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI since the start of last season.

This is due to his injury problems and the signing of Kai Havertz, who has blossomed into an excellent striker since joining from Chelsea for around £60m.

Jesus is yet to start in the Premier League this season and his long-term future at the club is uncertain.

Arsenal ‘accept’ Gabriel Jesus sale in January – reports

According to reports in Brazil, the 27-year-old could return to his home country with former club Palmeiras weighing up the possibility of re-signing him.

The report claims that Jesus has ‘a beautiful connection’ with the Brazilian club and they ‘dream’ of bringing him back.

Arsenal have ‘accepted’ to sell the former Man City forward in the winter transfer window for around 40 million euros (£34m) and are keen to cash in.

It is claimed that Palmeiras have been working on a deal to sign Jesus from the Gunners ‘since the beginning of the year’ and are eager to have a new star striker in time for the 2025 Super World Cup.

Jesus is deemed an ‘ideal reinforcement’ for the Verdao and would also ‘bring a lot of media’.

Arsenal’s asking price is ‘a very high amount’ for a Brazilian club but Palmeiras ‘would be one of the only teams with the capacity to make heavy investments’ and are confident they can negotiate a lower fee.

Man City, Arsenal at ‘war’ – Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, Jesus’ former manager Pep Guardiola has declared “war” on Arsenal after last week’s fiery encounter against Man City.

Guardiola has also called on Arteta to explain himself after cryptic comments about City claiming that he had “all the information” about the champions.

“I would say that sometimes the emotions are so there,” Pep said.

“Gabriel said it perfectly after the match, so this is a war, we are here to provoke the opponent, to push them.

“At the end what can you do? OK, you provoke me – I’m there. You want a war? I’ll do a war.

“What do I have to do? And after, the emotions are the emotions. I’m pretty sure he’s (Erling Haaland) not proud, but listen – the type of challenge that Arsenal challenges, I understand it.”

