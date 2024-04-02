Arsenal accused of ‘fouling, diving, play-acting, and time-wasting’ like a Mourinho team

Arsenal fans think the point at Man City was a great one, but how was it achieved? By playing like a Mourinho or Benitez team…

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

Arsenal cannot wail about doing things the right way now…

The quandary that Arsenal fans are now in is, seemingly, they want to get the vicarious credit for Arsenal becoming an ‘adult’ side, that knows how to get a result and is perfectly willing to exploit the dark arts or play Mourinho-esque football to do so, but they can’t, what with the wailing and pearl-clutching they’ve done since January 2023.

Yes their centre-half pairing is truly excellent, and it is laud-worthy that they restricted City. The combined cost of both those players is also truly excellent.

Though it does need emphasising that, alongside their excellent defenders, a sizeable reason for the result was also by two other perfectly reasonable methods, that all other clubs use:

One was playing with every player behind the ball, which is fine. It is no crime. Though they did do it against a side shorn of 4 of their first-choice back five, which is… a choice.

And the second is by systematically fouling, diving, play-acting, and time-wasting, that prevented City from their normal metronomic play. The Arsenal problems with gravity have now truly enveloped the front three but also spread to 6 ft Declan Rice, alongside Jorginho of course. The poor darlings. That no Arsenal player got a booking before half time was incredible. There really should be some form of PGMOL review on cards…

And you see it’s the latter that provides the quandary. Bit more difficult to extol the Corinthian spirit of your beautiful young boys, against the tyranny that is consistent calls from PGMOL when there’s regular examples of Arsenal gamesmanship now the pressure is on, eh. With every passing week, your bombardment of the mailbox for conspiracy theories, or calling-out challenges and pushes and fouls that you see given during every game (and often, from Arsenal players), looks more humorous.

Hopefully, when you review the season, you may conclude that if you’d been able to hit a bloody barn door in those game you dominated but dropped points, then the 50/50 calls by the ref aren’t the real problem, in whatever language you analyse the game.

Anyway. I enjoyed City – Arsenal; a tense affair, where all but Haaland demonstrated incredible skill.

I’m not sure it’s fair to say that post-Klopp, Arteta & Pep battles will stay like this. Arteta’s best form was actually the first half of the 2022-23 season, where they got 50 points (though they don’t like to mention it) by playing counter-attack football, before young Mikel spent the best part of 200 million on midfielders to gain more control, and accrue demonstrably fewer points.

So he has changed his style. He may change his style again.

Did enjoy reading the articles on the Beeb about the game, and saying how amazing it was for City to have only one shot on target, and then say in the same article that Arsenal could have won if a square ball by Saka had got to Martinelli. Of course, that being a chance not measured by shots-on-target….

Here’s hoping Arsenal drop 2 points at any of Brighton, Spurs, United or Chelsea, to mitigate the almost guaranteed home draw with Spurs that will cost LFC the title like it did two years ago.

Tom G

MONDAY’S MAILBOX: Man City v Arsenal was ‘brilliant chess, dogsh*t football’

Why didn’t Arsenal just go for it?

I watched the City-Arsenal game with my housemate (Utd fan) we both agreed after it was not a very good game to watch but given LFC were so bad I wanted to rip my eyes out in first half of season I don’t think that’s terrible.

What surprised me was just how much Pep went for it, and how much Arteta didn’t. Bringing on two wingers was a surprise by Pep especially since it’s usually Grealish or Doku not Grealish and Doku and he was sacrificing defensive solidity for attacking options.

By comparison the game for Arsenal was a Benitez masterclass – how do I stop them from scoring. I didn’t see the same attacking intent from Arteta for him it was more important not to lose the game rather than win it whereas I got the impression for Pep winning was the goal. He just didn’t succeed at it, which is rare.

I did laugh as I’m sure everyone did at City players complaining about tactical fouling, it was fun to see the masters get a taste of it for once.

The game did make me think though – do Arteta and Arsenal fans think a draw was good enough? I don’t think Pep and City did. And I know when Liverpool drew at City I did not think it was good enough. Does that mean Arteta is assuming Liverpool and City will drop more points that he can feel safe with a point? Speaking honestly I don’t really see Liverpool dropping many points, possibly Villa away. City will probably drop points against Spurs and that’s it. Whereas Arsenal’s remaining games are mostly against teams they failed to beat this year, unless I’m mistaken (which I could be)

I think it was more important for Arsenal to win that game not just for points but for belief, the psychological effect of beating City and keeping up with Liverpool at the top shouldn’t be underestimated

Anyway it’ll be an interesting few games now. Good luck and winner take all.

Lee

…Rich, AFC is defiant in the face of Arsenal’s critics: ‘before this game the boffins had us at 18% chance of the title’.

Yeah, you showed them! With that 0-0 draw, OPTA, which had Arsenal at 18.8% chance of winning the league pre-game, now have Arsenal at a grand… 18.8% chance of winning the league.

Oh.

OnlyHumean, LFC

Defending Arteta

If you’ve been a football manager for the entirety of four years, have gone to the home ground of (arguably) the best team in the world, come away with a point on top of a victory at home and the biggest criticism people can throw at you is ”you should have gone for it”, you’re doing a very good job.

Why do people think Arsenal should have gone for it? They’ve been destroyed at the Etihad over the last few visits and it’s too big a risk. City will punish you. This isn’t an average Premier League team going through a semi-rough patch. It’s the best team in the world and a manager who’s in his first job ever has managed to nick four points off of them.

I think people fail to remember this fact. This is Arteta’s first managerial role and he has made Arsenal title challengers in a short period of time. I think he is allowed a few mishaps along the way, and being a bit cautious against City is one of those (if you would even consider it a mishap).

Oh and please note we have also nicked 4 points off of Liverpool this season too!

That’s a big success and major improvement on last year, even if we don’t win the league.

Malcolm, AFC

…Having missed the window for the post-game Mailbox, I logged in this morning expecting to see what I did – an early mention on Man City’s depleted defence and why Arsenal ‘didn’t have a go at them’.

I think it’s really interesting. In the main, because the depleted defence and keeper which began the game has a combined 185 international caps, at a combined cost of £183m in transfer fees. This wasn’t Rob Holding coming in because your two better options were injured like we had last year. No – this is top quality international players replacing the like. There’s talk post-game of Gvardiol as if he’s some youth lad stepping in (Rico Lewis excellent when he came on in fairness) and didn’t cost them north of £70m.

But also, the above view dismisses that Arsenal fashioned the better opportunities. They produced the move of the game in the first half down the right, ending with Jesus putting the ball wide. He’d already had a near post sighter after good play from White, and in the second half more solid pressing saw Saka’s cross a Gascoigne toe away. Finally, Trossard on the break late on should’ve resulted in a square ball for Martinelli to score. Four good breakaways, as per the plan, in all of which Arsenal should’ve perhaps done a little better.

Compare that to Ake’s header from a corner and then… er maybe Doku slicing one over and Kovacic shooting from distance? There really wasn’t much there from City, who were supposedly this game’s attacking side.

The fact is, neutrals I see on Twitter are largely pissed because this wasn’t the type of basketball game Liverpool or Spurs usually treat us to. I’ve seen the latter flex their 3-3 draw because they ‘had a go mate’, completely forgetting they created less xG than Arsenal yesterday (but have an outperforming God in Son) and let 18 shots on their goal that day. Conceding five wasn’t out of the question.

No, this was a Liverpool v Chelsea mid 2000s throwback because Arsenal have grown up a bit and learnt from last year that you can’t go to City and lose 4-1 and win anything.

Stifle them, frustrate them and take a point. And then you might. Nine left.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

READ: 16 Conclusions on Man City 0-0 Arsenal: Rodri, Rice, ‘League Two’ Haaland, Liverpool and Pulis the big winners

About that depleted defence…

More than once this weekend – including on Sky Sports and in yesterday’s mailbox – I heard the line that City were there for the taking, with such a depleted back line, and that Arsenal were somehow puny wimps for not being more attacking (more shots on target that City, by the way).

May I be the voice of reason and point out that Dias, Ake, Akanji, and Gvardiol cost a combined £195m?

Sorry to let facts get in the way of a good narrative.

Dane, In The North Bank

Man City should still be favourites

I just saw Sky analysing the run ins for each team. It just reiterated to me how piss easy City’s run in is, compared to Liverpool and Arsenal.

It’s Spurs away which is their sole tricky assignment. The other games are, based on how they tend to handle them in previous seasons, going to yield a full haul of points or thereabouts.

Meanwhile, the other two both have to go to Old Trafford, and face away derby matches. Good luck getting a full haul in those.

Anyone still thinking City won’t be part of the top 2 wants their head examined.

Bookmark this and come back to me in May if I’m wrong.

Andy H, Swansea

No, Haaland is done

​Haaland has played 270 minutes against Saliba and Gabriel this season and managed a combined xG of 0.24. In other words, he has barely touched the ball.

The fact is that good teams have figured out how to stop him. He’s a fraction of the player we saw last year, his honeymoon period is done.

If City are smart, they’ll ship him off to Real Madrid this summer before his value depreciates further. There, he can have all the fun in the world scoring bucketloads against the likes of Celta Vigo and Almeria – but in England, he’s a spent force.

Stevinho AFC

Why are knives out for Eddie Howe?

With the league points differential article and the manager rankings it feels like there’s a bit of ill will towards Howe on the site. The latter in particular, mentioning manifesting Howe’s sacking ‘if it’s the last thing we do’ seems quite personal.

Obviously the article earlier this season about Arteta being hard to like shows it’s not entirely unprecedented, but even that was in amongst a lot of positive articles about Arsenal.

I would imagine this particular beef relates to one of two things, maybe both;

1. The manager speak. It’s true he has a bit of an over polished style in interviews, but he always defends his players publicly and doesn’t whine excessively about referees or the injury list, beyond making sure people are aware of it. So to my mind no more annoying than most managers.

2. The Saudi issue. Obviously this is the bigger crime. He refuses to offer opinions on Saudi foreign and domestic policy and says his (very cosy) experiences there have been lovely. That’s is, of course, what anyone in his position would do, so I guess once he’s manifested out of a job, his successor will also need to be manifested out of it as well, and so on til they sell the club to unicef or whoever.

I agree the ownership is a big issue, but I haven’t seen any of the Man City managers be treated that way. The regime is criticized, but not the staff themselves. The only other example I can think of where someone was treated similarly is Jordan Henderson. He’s getting it quite a bit worse actually, so is it different rules for British citizens who side with nation states or will you be manifesting Guardiola out on his arse too? Or maybe being really successful gets you a free pass?

Derek from Dundalk

Pochettino has lost it

To placate Chelsea’s clueless owners Poch is attempting a “modern and offensive” formation, which is his variant of the 4-2-1-3.

The choice is glaringly unsupported by the structure of this Chelsea squad: no striker and a back four without a single established center back, left unprotected by two physically minuscule midfielders.

The mismatch is so severe that teams can hardly await coming to the Bridge to collect some points.

No wonder the players have given up. Many of them are established internationals loathing to play in a system guaranteed to make them laughing-stock material.

Poch knows a 5-3-2 is a better fit for his young team.

But the delusional Clearlake stooges differ and that’s all what matters to him.

Hopefully he’s off and away this summer. The next manager better have an unambiguous conversation with them perky stooges.

But I wouldn’t rule out they’ll bring in a baseball manager with the right attitude, ready to “deliver a great product” and all that.

Radu Tomescu, Taipei, Taiwan

Yes, Ten Hag still IN

Crikey that was shocking! I don’t think I could even name Brentford’s starting eleven, let alone tell you what countries they play for. The inevitable knee jerk reaction from the media and the “MU Mafia” is that the result isn’t good enough and ETH’s future is in doubt. The most common point raised is that MUFC did better last season.

However, it could be said that last season, MUFC overachieved. I don’t think there is a MUFC fan who expected us to do so well last season. This season is a truer reflection. We are currently 6th which is probably where we should be, and still above Newcastle, Brighton and Chelsea, for now at least.

Sure ETH may not be faultless but this didn’t start with him. Every manager since SAF has seen some players down tools which has resulted in the manager being sacked. If you look at successful teams, there is one common thread – there was longevity in the tenure of their managers. We all know SAF didn’t win diddly squat in his first few years at MUFC. City finished 3rd in Pep’s first season, Klopp’s record: 8th, and Arteta didn’t qualify for the CL until his fourth season.

They were given the time to introduce a style of play and build a squad accordingly. They became the dominant force. Cross any of them and you were out the door, whether you were Jaap Stam, Roy Keane or Van Nistelrooy. As long as some of the players in the current squad believe that they are untouchable, this madness will continue.

Look at the starting XI on Saturday. ETH had TWO players HE WANTED on the field. However he has shown his chops by successfully blooding TWO academy players. ETH wanted De Jong, but Casemiro (31) arrived to “fix that” instead, Eriksen (31) arrived on a free. It reeks of a club trying to buy instant success on the cheap. Did he want Mount? I seriously doubt it. With Varane also being 31 and Fernandes is 29, no wonder half the team presses and the other half cannot.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different result and no Southgate, Potter, Clough or Busby would do any better until the club starts backing the manager instead of the players.

Adidasmufc (I wouldn’t say no to Simeone though!)

…Rare that I agree with a Utd fan, but yes, I do still believe that ETH is the right manager for you too.

As Badwolf states, same amount of money spent as Klopp in the first two years and more to show for it. What more proof do you need?

So, keep him in as I’m sure in the next couple of seasons he will win the CL/Premier League as, like Klopp in his first two years, we are clearly seeing a team on an upwards trajectory and not a team relying on moments to win games. Not at all. Nope. Nay.

Eth has bought well, implemented a fantastic system of play (very neutral, keep it fair), and is clearly, very much, not a chancer.

David (I wrote in earlier this season describing it as the perfect moment when ETH is clearly doing just enough to convince, he’s marvellous at it, forever let it continue) Molby, Shrews