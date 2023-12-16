Arsenal to activate €60m Liverpool, Man Utd target’s release clause as ‘main candidates’ for huge coup

According to reports, Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunner in the race to sign Liverpool and Manchester United target Goncalo Inacio.

The Gunners are second in the 2023 Premier League net spend table after they invested over £200m in the summer to recruit Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya.

After falling short in the race for the Premier League title in 2022/23, Arsenal look like a stronger outfit this term but they are expected to target more signings in January.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has indicated that head coach Mikel Arteta reckons four signings could “complete” his “ideal” Gunners squad.

“There are four signings Mikel Arteta feels he needs to complete his ideal squad as it stands,” Delaney noted via his Reading the Game newsletter.

“They are another central midfielder, two full-backs and another forward. Arsenal obviously can’t go for all four in January so some compromises may be necessary.

“They will be active, though. Ivan Toney is obviously a name mentioned, with a lot of potential competitors, but there is some hesitation over whether his months of suspension mean he isn’t quite ideal if you want an immediate impact.”

It is not mentioned whether Arsenal are in for a new centre-back. They are already pretty strong in that area as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a great partnership.

But if reports are to be believed, the Gunners have joined the race to sign Inacio from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months amid interest from Liverpool and Man Utd.

Earlier this year, Inacio signed a new contract to commit his future to Sporting Lisbon but an exit is still likely in 2024 as there is a €60m release clause in his contract.

Portuguese outlet A Bola are reporting that Inacio ‘could leave Sporting Lisbon in January’ as Arsenal are ‘preparing an attack’ on the left-footed defender.

The 22-year-old’s release clause is said to be ‘within reach’ of Arsenal and they are ‘tightening their grip’ on the talented defender.

Sporting Lisbon ‘will be unable to do anything to avoid a premature departure if the interested club meets the release clause’ and Arsenal are described as the ‘main candidate’ in the race to sign him as they are ‘in a position to reach the values’ to activate the player’s release clause.

‘To cover the possible departure of Inacio’, Sporting Lisbon are said to be looking at 21-year-old Famalicao defender Otavio