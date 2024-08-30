Arsenal ‘actively working’ on Sterling signing, with attacker giving ‘no hesitation’ to rival move

David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are ‘actively working’ on the loan signing of Raheem Sterling, while fellow insider Ben Jacobs states the attacker would accept the switch with ‘no hesitation’.

Sterling has been told by Chelsea that there is no future for him at the club. Manager Enzo Maresca has, somewhat brutally, told the media that he does not want the attacker in his squad.

That leaves the 379-game Premier League star, who has 123 goals and 62 assists within that, looking for a new club. After representing Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, there are only a few big clubs left in England for him.

And two of them, Manchester United and Arsenal, have been linked since Maresca showed Sterling the door. It was reported that while Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had personally reached out to Sterling, a move to the Emirates was not expected.

But reliable insider Ornstein has reported in the Athletic that Arsenal are in fact ‘in talks’ with Chelsea over a loan move for the Englishman. He states they are ‘actively working on’ the move, and the there is ‘no issue expected’ with agreeing personal terms.

That would come after a loan transfer being agreed to by the two sides, and with Sterling on a large wage at the Blues, Arsenal may have to pay a loan fee, but that is something they might well feel is worth it.

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

Fellow insider Jacobs also suggests that Sterling would be more than happy with a move to the Emirates if the clubs can agree terms.

Indeed, he states the winger will have ‘no hesitation’ over the switch to Arsenal, in order to work with Arteta, as he has an ‘excellent relationship’ with the manager.

It’s stated he is ready for the medical as soon as possible, so the transfer could move very quickly, and there seems a good chance Sterling is an Arsenal player by the end of the window.

READ MORE: ‘Cheap’ PL striker ‘more likely to join Chelsea than Arsenal’ as Blues sell 25-minute man for €21m