‘It’s behind me now’ – Adebayor tells Arsenal fans to ‘forget’ about his iconic goal celebration

Emmanuel Adebayor has told Arsenal supporters to “forget” about his iconic goal celebration against them for Manchester City in the 2009/10 season.

The former Togo international left the Gunners to join Man City towards the start of their spending spree under current owner Sheikh Mansour.

Adebayor scored 62 goals in 142 appearances for Arsenal before moving to Premier League rivals City in a deal worth a reported £25m in the summer of 2009.

And, in his first match against former club Arsenal, Adebayor celebrated a goal by running the full length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the travelling Gunners fans.

Adebayor insists he did it because some Arsenal fans were “singing about and insulting” his family and that he hopes the Gunners fanbase can now put it “behind them”.

“I think the fans can forget what happened in 2009 when I ran the length of the pitch,” Adebayor told Sky Sports.

“Today I will make it clear, I don’t think any human being would accept it if people were singing about and insulting your family, especially your mother and father.

“I would do anything for my mother and father.

“It’s behind me now, I hope it is behind them. We all love football. And every once in a while when they see that celebration on television and social media, hopefully now they can laugh it off and move on.

“That’s what I wish for the Arsenal fans and I wish them the best of luck this year.”

Arsenal ran Man City close in the Premier League title race last season and they have taken an early two-point lead over the Citizens this season, along with arch-rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners ended a 12-game losing streak against Pep Guardiola’s men last weekend to leapfrog them in the table and Adebayor has been impressed by their progress under Mikel Arteta.

Adebayor added: “Last season we were all rooting for them to win the league and they came very close.

“When it reached around January and February, I was telling all my friends, I hope these boys will not start dropping points. This is how it was with me when I was playing for Arsenal.

“We’d be first or second and then around February a player would get injured or suspended and that’s it. The league is gone. We had a great team but a young team, we needed a leader.

“So when I saw them starting to drop points, even when Man City were several points behind, I said listen to me, I don’t know whether there is a curse on the club but it’s going to be difficult for them to win the league.

“But let’s put it into perspective. Where they were coming from and what they did last year was incredible. They finished second and came so close to winning the league.

“With Declan Rice, they have bought some good players. They have actually invested to win the league and go far in the Champions League.

“It’s my old club and I wish them the best of luck.”