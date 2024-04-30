Adebayor ‘not a big fan’ of Arsenal star as he predicts more dropped points for Arteta’s men

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor reckons the Gunners could drop more points in the Premier League title race after recent Aston Villa defeat.

Arsenal are well placed to win the Premier League title this season but they are still needing a slip-up from rivals Manchester City and a perfect end to the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently one point ahead of Man City but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand, which would put them two points ahead if they won it.

But instead of backing Arsenal to win the title, former Togo international Adebayor doubts whether the Gunners will win their final three matches of the season.

After watching Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-2 in the north London derby, Adebayor told Premier League Productions: “Anything is possible with Arsenal because we all know how good they can play. This team is very young and very talented.

“But am I sure they’re going to get nine points? I’m not sure. Anything can happen. We saw a couple of weeks ago they lost at home to Aston Villa.

“Whereas if you ask me can Man City win their next 20 games I would say yes because they have proved they can do it. Arsenal are looking better and stronger but I’m not sure they are going to win their last three games.”

Kai Havertz has become a key part of Arteta’s side this season and contributed eight goals and five assists in his last 15 matches in all competitions.

It comes after receiving a lot of criticism before the new year for his performances but Adebayor is still not convinced by Havertz, who has played in midfielder and in a central striker role.

Adebayor added: “He has adapted well, but I am not a big fan of the player, to be honest.

“He isn’t that strong and when you are playing up front for a team like Arsenal. First and foremost, you have to be strong and you have to be clever. He’s a very good player with the feet.

“Football is a game, whenever you score, you are the hero and when you don’t score, then you are the villain. If he doesn’t score and Arsenal ends up losing, then the fans won’t be happy about it.

“But if he manages to score a goal and get a win for his team, as he is doing at the end of the season for his team, then he will be the hero.”