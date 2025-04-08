Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

According to reports, Arsenal are leading Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with several forwards ahead of this summer’s transfer window as their priority will be to sign a top-tier forward.

Arsenal’s transfer ineptitude has been punished as head coach Mikel Arteta has had to use Mikel Merino as a makeshift forward in recent weeks with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz ruled out for the remainder of this campaign.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak are among the strikers linked with Arsenal, who are also understood to be interested in Gyokeres.

The Swedish international has been a revelation since joining Sporting Lisbon from Championship side Coventry City for around £15m during the 2023 summer window. He has 87 goals and 26 assists in his 94 appearances in all competitions and is a contender to be this year’s top scorer in Europe.

READ: Arsenal and Villa ‘dreams’ are ‘left shattered’ in very real Champions League blow



Despite heavy interest, Gyokeres appears to be available for a relatively affordable fee and could cost around 75 million euros (£64m).

A new report from Just Arsenal has revealed a ‘very interesting update’ with the Gunners, Chelsea and Man Utd competing for Gyokeres’ services.

The three clubs are said to be ‘advancing’ to sign Gyokeres, but Arsenal are the furthest along in the process and are ‘preparing’ a huge ‘proposal’.

‘Arsenal have positioned themselves as the most proactive suitors and Just Arsenal sources have confirmed that they are preparing a contract extending until 2030 alongside an annual salary package of £9-10 million (around £200k a week at most). ‘The Gunners view Gyokeres as the cornerstone of their attacking rebuild, with manager Mikel Arteta reportedly convinced that the striker’s blend of physicality, pace, and clinical finishing aligns perfectly with the team’s tactical vision.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal given ‘significant boost’ with £60m target ‘less likely’ to join Man Utd, Chelsea this summer

👉 Arsenal – Real Madrid combined XI: Bellingham, Valverde pip Odegaard as Saka beats Rodrygo

👉 Carragher ‘really surprised’ at ‘irate’ Arteta as ‘taken aback’ Liverpool legend drops PL title claim

‘Arteta’s belief in Gyokeres’ potential to enhance Arsenal’s attacking prowess is underscored by the club’s willingness to commit to a long-term deal. While sources close to negotiations confirm Arsenal’s status as a frontrunner, they emphasise that no formal agreement has been finalised.