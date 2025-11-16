According to reports, Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ with two stars over new contracts, while Fabrizio Romano claims one ‘wants to stay’ until he retires.

The Gunners have made a statement in the transfer market in recent years, with a further £250m spent in the summer to complete their squad.

In the summer, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi were among their most notable additions. Mikel Arteta now have a stacked squad with quality options in every position.

This has helped Arsenal move clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they have a perfect record in the Champions League group stages and have progressed in the Carabao Cup.

This means the north London outfit are unlikely to make more signings in the winter transfer window. Instead, they have turned their attention to potential exits and tying key players to long-term contracts.

In recent months, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have penned new deals.

They have since turned their attention to retaining Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, with a recent report claiming the England international has a ‘verbal agreement’ over a ‘record-breaking’ extension.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ with Saka and Timber, with journalist Pete O’Rourke insisting they are “confident” of striking a full agreement.

“Yeah, I think for certain it’s something that they will get to, as you said, it’s probably not the priority right now,” O’Rourke explained.

“Obviously Arsenal are working on contracts for some of their key players, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber as they want to get them tied down.

“I think that’s been more of a priority for them, agreeing terms with these top players.

“Those talks are going well and they are confident they can reach an agreement soon.

“But look, Arteta’s contract will take care of itself. I’ve got no doubts about that. Arteta’s happy at Arsenal. Arsenal are obviously very happy with him.”

Earlier this week, Romano claimed Saka ‘wants to stay at Arsenal for the rest of his career’, with the player and club ‘alligned on this desire’.

Romano said: “We can’t predict the future, but that is the intention. Saka and Arsenal are very happy together, also for the long-term.”