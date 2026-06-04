Arsenal look set to beat Manchester United to the signature of a ‘generational’ winger, and how much the deal will cost has been revealed.

Arsenal are England’s top team right now, and the scary thought for many of their rivals is most of their best players are only now hitting the prime of their careers.

It’s conceivable this Gunners side – with the help of a few impactful additions particularly in the forward line – dominate the Premier League for the rest of the 2020s.

But for the Gunners to become a dynasty, they must keep one eye on the future too and not just the present.

That’s exactly what they’ve recently been doing when pushing to sign Leicester City winger, Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in English football and despite his age, made 30 first-team appearances for the Foxes last term.

Ultimately, Leicester’s season ended in disaster when suffering relegation to League One. As such, it’s almost inevitable a player of Monga’s supreme talent and potential will move on.

Man Utd want Monga, but Monga wants Arsenal

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk revealed at the end of May that Arsenal were battling Man Utd for the Monga move.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Monga “is already viewed by scouts across Europe as one of the standout English prospects of his generation.”

Man Utd owners INEOS have made a concerted effort to stock their academy with rising young starlets since taking the reins at Old Trafford.

However, the BBC’s Sami Mokbel subsequently hinted it was Arsenal where Monga would wind up after revealing the youngster is open to joining the Gunners.

“[Arsenal] have also moved for Leicester’s teenage forward Jeremy Monga, 16, in recent weeks,” wrote Mokbel.

“Monga is viewed as one of the leading young prospects in English football and has been courted by a host of clubs.

“The teenager is understood to be open to joining Arsenal but it is unclear at this stage whether a departure from Leicester would require a tribunal.”

Arsenal ‘advancing’ talks to sign Jeremy Monga

Around that time, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, confirmed Arsenal had opened talks for the transfer.

“Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga,” he explained on X. “Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger.

“Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe.

“Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.”

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And in a brief update on Thursday afternoon, Jacobs declared Arsenal are now “advancing” those talks.

“Arsenal advancing in talks with Jeremy Monga,” wrote Jacobs on X.

Providing their take on the situation, The Sun reaffirmed Monga will cost the Gunners at least £10m to sign and potentially as much as £15m, unless it goes to a tribunal, of course.

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