According to reports, Arsenal have an ‘advantage’ over a rival club in the race to sign Colombia international Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

The Gunners were expected to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window as RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko emerged as their top target.

The talented 21-year-old is regarded as one of the best young strikers in the world and a move to Arsenal looked likely before he decided to commit his future to RB Leipzig. He has extended his contract until 2029.

With a move for Sesko off the table, the Premier League giants opted against signing an alternative as they focused on strengthening in other positions.

However, a new striker remains a priority for Arsenal and they could sign one in January or next year.

Duran was heavily linked with an exit in the summer amid interest from Chelsea and West Ham. The two Premier League sides could not reach an agreement with Aston Villa, who recently tempted the forward to extend his contract until 2030.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for Aston Villa. He remains behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, but he’s scored seven goals in his 12 appearances across all competitions.

Duran’s performances have not gone unnoticed as a report in Spain claims Arsenal and Barcelona are the ‘two European giants that want to sign him’.

The report explains why Arsenal have a ‘slight advantage’ over Barcelona.

‘Barcelona tried to approach Duran before his renewal and remain a contender in the race for his signature. However, the Catalan club could face financial difficulties that make it difficult to meet the 90 million euros (around £75m) that Aston Villa would ask for his departure. ‘In this context, Arsenal could have a slight advantage, especially if they decide to get rid of Gabriel Jesus next summer, which would leave a space open in the attack of Mikel Arteta’s team.’

A report from Caught Offside meanwhile claims a ‘major development’ could change Arsenal’s transfer plans.