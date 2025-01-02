Arsenal are reportedly ‘at the front row’ to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain in January but have competition from AC Milan and Juventus.

Kolo Muani is reportedly available in the January transfer window having failed to impress at PSG since making an £80million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

The 26-year-old French international has 11 goals and seven assists in 54 appearances for the Ligue Un champions.

There have been several reports claiming that Kolo Muani is wanted by Premier League clubs, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham among the teams being linked.

The Gunners could do with more firepower up front, though Gabriel Jesus has come into form at just the right time.

Jesus has six goals in his last four appearances having scored once all season before his Carabao Cup hat-trick against Crystal Palace on December 18.

He has become a serious option up front once again and his recent goalscoring exploits could see Mikel Arteta opt against signing a forward like Kolo Muani.

Arsenal ‘at the front row’ for France international

That won’t stop the rumour mill from swirling and a report from Italian outlet TuttoSport (via Sport Witness) says Arsenal are firmly in the race for Kolo Muani’s signature in the winter transfer window.

The report centres around Juventus’ interest in the former FC Nantes frontman but Arteta’s side are ‘at the front row’, it is claimed.

PSG are not bothered where Kolo Muani ends up, it is added, as long as he is offloaded in January.

A loan feels more likely than the player leaving permanently, though the signing club will have to pay the entirety of his wages if it is a temporary deal.

Kolo Muani’s current wage is €4m per season and his contract in Paris expires in 2028.

Arsenal ‘have the advantage’ in the transfer race but they face competition from AC Milan as well as Juventus.

One former Gunners striker potentially on the move this month is Mika Biereth, who left the Londoners for Austrian champions Sturm Graz in the summer.

Biereth has 14 goals across all competitions this season, including 11 in 16 Austrian Bundesliga matches.

French outfit AS Monaco are believed to be keen on signing the 21-year-old, which could boost Arsenal’s transfer kitty.

The Premier League giants reportedly inserted a sell-on clause when they sold Biereth to Sturm Graz.

Monaco have already agreed personal terms with the youngster, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It is now up to Sturm Graz and Monaco to agree a fee for the striker, who has agreed to move to France.

