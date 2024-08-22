Arsenal ‘agree’ £28m transfer after top target snubs ‘two proposals’ amid ‘crucial’ factor reveal

According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal have ‘reached an agreement’ with Real Sociedad to sign Spain international Mikel Merino for around £28m.

So far this summer, Arsenal has invested heavily in signing David Raya from Brentford permanently, while they have bought Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A outfit Bologna.

In recent weeks, the Gunners have been focused on offloading unwanted talents to raise funds for more signings and the imminent exit of Eddie Nketiah to Nottingham Forest has enabled them to push ahead with their move to sign Merino.

The experienced midfielder impressed for Spain at Euro 2024 and was always likely to leave Real Sociedad this summer as he is in the final year of his contract.

Merino has also been linked with Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona, but it’s been widely reported that Arsenal have been his most likely next destination this summer

While Arsenal arguably could do with signing a new right-winger and striker, their priority in recent weeks has been on acquiring Merino. It emerged on Thursday evening that they have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad.

READ: Raphinha to Man Utd? Six AI-predicted Prem transfers ranked on pure daftness



A report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed an ‘agreement in principle has been struck’ between the two teams and the 28-year-old is set to pen an initial four-year contract. He explained.

‘Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

‘Arsenal have agreed to pay €33.5million (£28.4m) alongside €5m in variables to secure the services of the midfielder, who is expected to agree a four-year contract plus a club option of a further year after undergoing a medical.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile claims Merino turned down ‘two other proposals’ to join Arsenal.

He said: “Similar to the Riccardo Calafiori story, Mikel Arteta has been crucial also for Merino’s move to Arsenal.

“Positive talks with the player, Merino had at least two more proposals but he’s been clear: only #AFC.

“He’s set to travel for medical, signing until 2028 + option.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal, Everton could be set for stunning ‘swap deal’ as striker’s agent wants him to join Gunners

👉 Arsenal offer £42m and one player in stunning swap deal for ex-Everton star as Liverpool lurk

👉 Souness predicts where Arsenal, Liverpool will finish as he makes top-three call

While Merino’s arrival is a huge boost, club legend Ian Wright has called for three Arsenal players to “bring more” this season.

“Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have to bring more,” Wright said.

“They both had half-decent seasons, they’ve got to have more goals in them than what we saw last season. I think it’s a big season for them.”

On Reiss Nelson, he added: “For me, Reiss Nelson has a massive season coming up.

“We saw Saka come off the other day and Reiss Nelson needs to step into that and deliver.

“He’s been around the squad and the manager for long enough now. He needs to produce the performances.

“Our bench is going to be very important. If Reiss goes another season where he’s just in the wings, I don’t understand what that’s going to do for him and his career.

“This is a massive season for him and I really pray he can kick in and do something.”