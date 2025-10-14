According to reports, Arsenal have already ‘agreed to a January deal’ as Mikel Arteta and other club chiefs are ‘open’ to offloading one Gunners star.

The Gunners have been very active in the transfer market in recent months, with the Premier League giants investing around £250m in the summer to secure upgrades in several positions.

Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie were among their notable additions, with Arsenal’s current squad arguably the most complete in the Premier League.

Arsenal are well-equipped to fight for the Premier League and Champions League this season as they have quality options in every position.

They have also worked hard on tying key stars to new contracts, while there were a couple of exits to balance the books at the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Recent reports have indicated that Gabriel Jesus is another Arsenal player who could leave in the coming months.

The Gunners forward is currently recovering from an ACL injury, but he has dropped in the pecking order following the summer arrival of Gyokeres.

Kai Havertz is also favoured over Jesus, with a report from ESPN Brazil claiming Arsenal have ‘agreed to a January deal’ for the former Man City star to leave.

The outlet acknowledges that a return to Brazil to play for Flamengo is an option, but reporter Andre Hernan has explained that he is “much more focused on staying in Europe.

Hernan explained: “One topic that is always on the agenda of Brazilian football clubs is the possible return of Gabriel Jesus. But he is a player who is much more focused on staying in Europe than returning to Brazil.

“He’s been in Europe for a while and wants to stay there. But Andreas (Pereira) wanted to stay there and came back… Plans change as the market changes.

“Gabriel Jesus now works a lot with his family, who take care of his career; he doesn’t have an agent behind him. It’s obvious that Palmeiras has already consulted him; Leila Pereira called before the negotiation with Vitor Roque .

But what was heard was: ‘It’s not in Gabriel Jesus’ interest to return now.

“There’s also this from Flamengo, who want a more mobile number 9 for Filipe Luís. Of course, Flamengo has the money to support him. But Gabriel’s return to Brazil hasn’t been decided.”

Journalist Bruno Andrade, meanwhile, has pointed out that Jesus was exit-bound once Arsenal “sent a message” by signing Gyokeres for £64m in the summer.

Andrade claimed: “Just over a month ago, when Arsenal signed Gyökeres, the club sent a message to Gabriel Jesus’ staff that there was a chance he would leave.

“Either make a sale or run the risk of him leaving for free. Both manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are open to a deal for Gabriel Jesus in the next window.”