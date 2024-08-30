Arsenal ‘agree loan deal’ for PL star with medical booked after Espanyol talks ‘hit an impasse’

Arsenal have agreed a loan deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto as they look to replace Aaron Ramsdale before the deadline, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to get a couple of deals over the line before the transfer deadline with a replacement for Ramsdale top of their list.

Ramsdale was knocked down the pecking order last season when loan signing David Raya dislodged him as number one with Mikel Arteta clear that the Spaniard will continue to start for Arsenal this season after signing him in a £27m permanent move this summer.

Arsenal had been interested in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia but The Athletic now claim that the Gunners ‘have agreed a deal with Bournemouth for the loan signing of goalkeeper Neto’.

The report added:

‘The Athletic reported on Thursday Arsenal were exploring a move for Neto after hitting an impasse in talks over Espanyol’s Joan Garcia. ‘The deal is a straight loan option and Neto is set to undergo a medical with the north London club tomorrow. ‘Garcia, 23, had been identified by Arsenal as a goalkeeper to provide competition to No 1 David Raya with any move facilitated by Aaron Ramsdale’s departure from the Emirates Stadium this summer. A deal has been agreed for Ramsdale to Southampton for a fee of £25million and he underwent his medical today. ‘However, Espanyol are not moving from Garcia’s €30million release clause and the discussions have stalled.’

TalkSPORT‘s Alex Crook has confirmed that Arsenal have stalled the completion of Ramsdale’s deal until they have secured Neto as his replacement.

Crook wrote on X: “#AFC in talks with #AFCB over a loan move for goalkeeper Neto. The Gunners are holding off on signing Aaron Ramsdale paperwork for his #SaintsFC move until they have secured their replacement.”

Ray Parlour predicted that Ramsdale would leave earlier this month as the potential new Southampton goalkeeper looks to earn more England call-ups.

Parlour said: “It’s gonna be difficult for Aaron, because he’s in that England squad and really wants to get an opportunity.

“He wants to play football, he’s had that taste of playing week in, week out for Arsenal. I think it’s at that time where you’ve got to make big decisions as a manager.

“The [Raya] deal was done, and it’s not a bad deal really, £25million for a goalkeeper. But Aaron has now got to make a big decision about what he does, whether he sticks around and waits for his opportunity again or whether he says, ‘look, my time’s up at Arsenal, but I’m gonna prove people wrong, prove Arteta wrong and start playing No.1 for England.’ So that’s all he can do really – I think he will move on, because his appetite is to play every week.”

Parlour added: “I loved him during the Euros. He’s such a good guy around the dressing room, you can see his character.

“When they were winning games, and Saka jumps on him. He’s a well-liked person in [England’s] dressing room, a big character.”So it’ll be sad to see him go, but you’ve got think for yourself sometimes for your own career.

“And if it’s going nowhere and you miss two years of it, you’ll regret it in the end. So I think Aaron’s got to make a big decision with his family and the club. Whatever club he goes to, I’m sure they’re gonna get a top-class goalkeeper.”