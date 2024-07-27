Arsenal ‘agree’ on next signing after Calafiori as Arteta gets green light to ‘step up his pursuit’

Key figures at Arsenal are all in agreement that their next summer target will be Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to reports.

The Gunners completed the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford after he impressed while on loan last season at the Emirates Stadium.

And now Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori is set to be their second signing of the summer transfer window with widespread reports indicating he is set for a medical at some point this week.

Speaking earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Calafiori deal was ‘here we go’ and that a deal to Arsenal would be completed soon.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s finally ‘here we go’ for Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal. After a lengthy saga, last night Arsenal and Bologna started exchanging all the documents as the deal is all done and confirmed. The next step is to sign all the documents and schedule medical tests for Calafiori, which will take place in the US so he can join Mikel Arteta’s squad for pre-season there.

On Friday, Romano revealed that Calafiori’s medical had been postponed and a new plan had been put in place by Arsenal to get the transfer sealed.

Romano wrote on X:”Riccardo Calafiori’s travel plan has been re-scheduled again with new plan — due to Arsenal and Bologna completing all formal documents only right now. Calafiori will travel from Roma to London early morning on Saturday. Medical in London, then travel to USA.”

And with a deal for Calafiori almost sorted, Arsenal are turning their attention to improving Mikel Arteta’s midfield with Real Sociedad’s Merino in their crosshairs.

GiveMeSport claim that Arsenal are ‘poised to open discussions over a move’ for Merino as ‘key figures behind the scenes have agreed that a move for the Real Sociedad star needs to be prioritised after Riccardo Calafiori’s switch to the Emirates Stadium is rubber-stamped’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal? Five galling Premier League homegrown sales that make sense

👉 Arsenal transfer: Arteta ‘pays’ £34m to ‘snatch’ a ‘fundamental’ signing from Barcelona, Real Madrid

👉 Arsenal close in on huge sale as part of huge squad overhaul this summer

Merino starred at Euro 2024 for Spain off the bench on a number of occasions, making seven appearances overall, on the back of a solid campaign for Sociedad in which he played in 32 La Liga matches, contributing five goals and three assists.

The report adds:

‘GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are set to make contact with Sociedad imminently as they are eager to land Merino after beginning to turn their attentions towards pinpointing their next priority target after the finer details of the deal for Calafiori have been ironed out. ‘The Gunners’ intention has been to study the market and let it settle, resulting in previous targets Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana moving to Juventus and Aston Villa respectively, while Newcastle United’s asking price for Bruno Guimareas is out of reach and persuading Martin Zubimendi to leave Sociedad is difficult. ‘Merino’s Spain teammate Fabian Ruiz is also on Arsenal’s radar after catching the eye with his performances at Euro 2024, GMS sources have learned, but the Paris Saint-Germain man is not currently at the top of Arteta’s shopping list as he seeks an ideal midfield partner for Declan Rice.’

Stuart Pearce thinks imminent new signing Calafiori will turn into an attacking full-back at Arsenal, he told talkSPORT: “Ben White managed to be a centre-half who turned him into an attacking full-back and I think Calafiori is one of them.

“He’s one of those defenders who is happy to advance with the ball, which he showed at the Euros well. I don’t think he will have too much of a problem there.”

Pearce added: “The only problem he might have is when you’ve got to defend those one-on-one situations out wide.

“How good is he at that? And that is the mark of a good full-back.”