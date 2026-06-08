Arsenal have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Leicester City youngster Jeremy Monga as they race towards their first signing of the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last month as Mikel Arteta guided Arsenal to their first title for 22 years.

It could have been an even better season if they had beaten Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final – but the French side pulled through in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win.

Their run to the final of the Champions League coupled with their success in the Premier League has boosted Arsenal’s summer transfer budget.

And Arsenal have wasted no time looking to make new signings, with the transfer window not open until June 15, as they pursue a deal for Leicester City winger Monga.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed last week that the Gunners were ‘in talks’ to sign the 16-year-old, who made 30 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, who were relegated to League One.

READ: Merson tips Arsenal to sell £82m Arteta starter: ‘There’ll be teams queuing round the block’

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga. Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger. Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe. Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.’

BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel added that Monga is ‘understood to be open to joining’ Arsenal but he repeated Jacobs’ claim that a deal could go to a tribunal.

Mokbel wrote: ‘[Arsenal] have also moved for Leicester’s teenage forward Jeremy Monga, 16, in recent weeks.

‘Monga is viewed as one of the leading young prospects in English football and has been courted by a host of clubs.

READ: Barcelona star reaches decision on joining Arsenal as Gunners ‘prepare £52m offer’

‘The teenager is understood to be open to joining Arsenal but it is unclear at this stage whether a departure from Leicester would require a tribunal.’

Arsenal ‘agree personal terms’ with Monga

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that Monga has ‘agreed personal terms’ with England Under-19 international.

Schira said on X: ‘Jeremy #Monga (born in 2009) has agreed personal terms with #Arsenal, which are now working to reach a deal with #Leicester to sign the wonderkid. #transfers #AFC #LCFC.’

Fabrizio Romano has already revealed exactly what Arsenal are looking to sign this summer with a left-winger a priority – but it seems unlikely that Monga will be their main signing in that position.

Romano said: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings. At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal put offer ‘on the table’ for free transfer as Berta eyes Rogers alternative