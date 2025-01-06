Arsenal ‘agree transfer’ with PL rivals as exit-bound star ‘gives abrupt answer’ with preference revealed

According to reports, Arsenal and West Ham United have ‘agreed a transfer’ involving Kieran Tierney, who has made his preference clear this month.

Tierney is not included in our list of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer, but his long-term future is in doubt.

The Scotland international has been dogged by injuries in recent seasons as he’s dropped in the pecking order at Arsenal and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed last month that he will leave in the summer.

‘Kieran Tierney will leave Arsenal next summer at the latest after the club decided against activating an option to extend his contract. ‘While Tierney’s deal expires in June, Arsenal retained the ability to prolong it by 12 months. That would have enabled them to utilise the left-back, 27, for longer or secure a fee if they elected to sell him at the end of this season.’

READ: ‘Pointless and toothless’ Arsenal have retained ‘loser mentality’ as Spurs ‘break Postecoglou’s brain’



‘But Arsenal needed to take up the opportunity by a set date, which has now passed, and Tierney has been made aware of the situation. ‘It means his career in north London is drawing to a close and the Scotland international can sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English sides from January 1. It is also possible a permanent transfer happens next month. ‘There is interest from England, an emotional attachment to former team Celtic, and he already has experience of playing abroad following a loan spell at Real Sociedad during the 2023-24 campaign.’

A report from journalist Graeme Bailey for Hammers News claims Arsenal and West Ham have ‘agreed a transfer’, but Tierney’s ‘abrupt answer’ is that he wants to return to Celtic.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal star ‘lucky’ to escape red card as he slams ‘chaotic’ Gunners pair in Brighton draw

👉 Redknapp slams ‘chaotic’ Arsenal pair after controversial decision vs Brighton – ‘All over the place’

👉 Nwaneri not *the* Saka answer for Arsenal as Arteta criticism unfounded after Brighton draw

The report claims: