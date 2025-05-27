According to reports, Arsenal could miss out on one of their leading summer targets as they have put a proposed move to the Emirates ‘on hold’.

The Gunners need to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they are coming off their third consecutive second-place finish in the Premier League.

It was thought that they were the best-placed side to take Man City’s throne, but their performances in the Premier League this season have been disappointing as injuries and inadequate attacking options have got the better of them.

Liverpool have capitalised on Arsenal and Man City’s decline as they have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season and their rivals have a lot of work to do this summer.

As mentioned, Arsenal are lacking in forward areas, with the addition of a striker and a winger understood to be a priority for head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

The Gunners are also looking to recruit in other areas, with Real Sociedad standout Martin Zubimendi their preferred option for the No.6 position.

Zubimendi has been heavily linked with Arsenal over the past 18 months and he remains high on their list after Liverpool failed to sign him during last summer’s transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the Gunners have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Zubimendi and will ‘trigger’ the £51m release clause in his contract.

However, a few weeks have passed since this report emerged and there is yet to be an official announcement on this transfer.

This could be due to Real Madrid’s interest in Zubimendi, with new head coach Xabi Alonso having a ‘fetish’ for the defensive midfielder.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Zubimendi has ‘put Arsenal on hold’ as he is ‘prioritising’ Real Madrid and ‘prefers to wait for a gesture’ from the La Liga giants.

The report adds: