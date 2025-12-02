According to reports, Arsenal are working on more signings as they have ‘agreed’ on a double deal to sign two teenagers and want Michael Olise.

The Gunners made a significant statement in this summer’s transfer window as they spent around £250m to arguably complete their squad.

Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera were among their summer additions, with these signings ensuring they have quality options in every position.

This has set Mikel Arteta‘s side up to dominate in the Premier League and end their trophy drought this season, with the north London side also in a strong position in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Despite this, Arsenal are seemingly unwilling to stand still as they are reportedly looking to make further signings in the coming months, while also working on new contracts for key stars.

According to a report from ESPN, Arsenal have ‘agreed a deal in principle to sign Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente Del Valle when they turn 18 in August 2027’.

Hincapie played for Independiente Del Valle earlier in his career, while these two teenagers ‘are in London this week and are expected to complete formalities, including signing their contracts, ahead of a formal announcement at a future date’.

It is also noted that the fee for these deals is unclear, but it is considered a ‘coup’ for Arsenal.

The report adds:

‘Sources have told ESPN that the Gunners have been tracking the pair for well over a year. Edwin Quintero is a pacy right winger who has reportedly drawn comparisons with a young Neymar while Holger is viewed as an attacking midfielder. ‘The deal is viewed as something of a coup of for the club’s academy recruitment team and sources say a key factor was the clear pathway to the first team identified by the recent progress of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and most recently Max Dowman.’

And according to journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk, Arsenal also want Liverpool target Olise to be an ‘ultimate statement signing’ as he is at the ‘very top of their attacking list’ of targets.

The former Crystal Palace standout has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah as he has emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe.

However, Arsenal are said to be ‘laying the groundwork’ for a deal potentially worth around £100m.

