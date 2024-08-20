According to reports, Arsenal have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ as they look to replace England international Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale endured a miserable season in 2023/24 as Spain international David Raya replaced him to become Arsenal’s new number-one goalkeeper.

The Englishman barely put a foot wrong in his two years as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper, but club chiefs felt Raya was an upgrade and he impressed for the Gunners last season.

Raya initially joined Arsenal on loan but his move to the Emirates has been made permanent for around £27m this summer.

26-year-old Ramsdale only made six Premier League appearances last season and if he’s going to play regularly this term, he needs to secure a move elsewhere.

Ramsdale has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League and Europe this summer, but Wolves appear to be his most likely next destination.

A report from The Athletic on Monday evening claimed Wolves have submitted ‘a proposal’ to sign the shot-stopper.

The report claimed: ‘The Molineux side made contact with their Premier League counterparts on Monday, offering an initial loan move for Ramsdale that would include the option to buy next summer. Wolves are also ready to cover the majority of the goalkeeper’s salary as part of a potential deal.

‘There is an acceptance at the West Midlands club that it will be a difficult transfer to pull off, owing to the finances involved, but they are pursuing the situation and dialogue continues.

‘Arsenal would rather sell Ramsdale than let him leave on a temporary basis and recently turned down an approach from Ajax, while the likes of Southampton have also expressed an interest.’

A new update provided by The Athletic claims Arsenal have a deal in place to sign Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as Ramsdale’s replacement.

