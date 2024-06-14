Arsenal are looking to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer with Mikel Arteta not entirely convinced by David Raya, according to reports.

The Gunners are closing in on the permanent signing of Raya with the Spaniard set to complete his move now the transfer window is open.

Arsenal spent an initial £3m on his loan move from Brentford with the Gunners now set to trigger their £27m option to buy the goalkeeper this summer.

That means that Aaron Ramsdale is now likely to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer after the former Gunners number one spent almost the entire season as back-up to Raya.

Ramsdale, who has been linked with a transfer to Newcastle United, recently hinted that he will leave Arsenal by insisting he never wants to go through a season of not playing again.

Ramsdale told talkSPORT: “No footballer wants to not play. I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again.

“It was tough, it was tough. But I have my release now, I’m now here, I’ve got the greatest honour, the greatest badge on my chest, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if I play a minute or no minutes, it will be the pinnacle for me, the best day ever.

“For the time being I’m probably one of the happiest 26, 27 men in England and hopefully we can make not just us but however many millions at home the happiest as well.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Most valuable Euro 2024 XI: Kylian Mbappe joins Arsenal duo in England-dominant team

👉 Arsenal transfer will ‘interest’ Man Utd man seeking ‘new challenge’ with Arteta to ‘resurrect his career’

👉 Arsenal ‘tell two players to leave’ as PL rivals ‘ready move’ for Gunners star to replace defender

And reports in Spain now claim that Arsenal have an ‘agreement ready’ for the transfer of Lunin from Real Madrid as the Ukrainian looks to ‘escape’ the Bernabeu.

Lunin ‘has already conveyed to Real Madrid his intention to change scene in this transfer market, taking advantage of the fact that he has a very important offer from Arsenal.’

Arsenal boss Arteta ‘has not been completely satisfied with the performance of David Raya’ and wants to bring in Lunin to give the Spaniard some serious competition.

It is claimed that Lunin is ‘despised by’ Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and now Los Blancos will attempt to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as his replacement.

Lunin played 31 times in all competitions for Real Madrid last season and played eight times in their run to winning the Champions League but Ancelotti left him out of the final against Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, something that was ‘definitive’ for the Ukraine international.