Alan Shearer explains why Arsenal star will be ‘frustrated’ after Gunners suffer ‘scare’

Alan Shearer insists that Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will have been “frustrated” by his performance against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

The Gunners bounced back from their surprise defeat against Bournemouth by beating Shakhtar 1-0 in the Champions League after Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half strike rebounded in off goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk to maintain their unbeaten record in Europe.

But Leandro Trossard missed a second-half penalty and David Raya had to produce a fine stoppage-time save to be sure of the three points. Arsenal’s evening was also soured when Riccardo Calafiori limped off with a knee injury in the second half.

Arsenal forward Jesus has been limited to just one Premier League start this season but Mikel Arteta started the Brazilian against the Ukrainian side.

However, Shearer thinks Jesus will have been particularly “frustrated” by his display as he failed to convert his chances on the night.

Speaking as Jesus left the field to be replaced by Arsenal summer signing Raheem Sterling, Amazon Prime co-commentator Shearer said: “He had the chances though, didn’t he?

“He had a couple of really good chances. He will be frustrated this evening because he’s been given the opportunity and they created opportunities, two of them fell to him and he failed to put them away.”

Newcastle United legend Shearer added on the overall Gunners performance: “It hasn’t been great from Arsenal but they got the win and it’s another clean sheet.

“Looking at the big picture, two wins and a draw is a positive start to their Champions League campaign.

“They’ve taken the points, in the grand scheme of things that’s all that matters. But the performance wasn’t a good one. Shakhtar can be very proud because they gave Arsenal a scare.”

Former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton insists Arsenal are still in a good position in the Champions League despite their struggle to get over the line against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sutton said on BBC Radio Five Live: “Arsenal were pushed all the way.

“Shakhtar Donetsk surprised me, they got confidence from Arsenal not taking their chances. The save from David Raya at the end was a brilliant save.

“In attack Arsenal had numerous chances to put this game to bed. It is a good response from the defeat at the weekend. In terms of the Champions League Arsenal are in a pretty good position.”