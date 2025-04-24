According to reports, Arsenal are ‘interested’ in a ‘surprise’ summer raid on Premier League rivals Chelsea with the Gunners ‘on alert’.

Mikel Arteta’s side are likely to be active in the transfer market this summer to boost their chances of winning the Premier League next season.

Arsenal’s priority will be to sign a new striker as they need a top-tier upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, while they also require a winger amid interest in Nico Williams.

Arteta could also look to improve in other positions and are expected to sign a centre-midfielder with long-term target Martin Zubimendi still mooted as an option.

Alternatively, Arsenal could look closer to home for a new midfielder and a report from Caught Offside claims they are ‘interested’ in Chelsea star Andrey Santos.

Under Todd Boehly, Chelsea have been focused on signing up-and-coming talents as they are looking to hoard the world’s best young players.

Chelsea paid around £18m to sign 20-year-old Santos from Vasco de Gama during the 2023 winter transfer window.

Santos had an unsuccessful loan stint at Nottingham Forest last season, but he has shone for Ligue Un outfit Strasbourg this term. He has ten goals and five assists in his 30 appearances for Liam Rosenior’s side.

His form appears to have caught the attention of clubs around Europe, with Caught Offside suggesting Arsenal are ‘eyeing a surprise transfer’.

