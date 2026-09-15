Arsenal told to loot PSG in record-breaking deal for left-winger in ‘fantastic’ signing

Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere thinks the Gunners should sign Kvicha Kvaratskhelia over Kylian Mbappe when looking for a world-class signing.

The Gunners brought Christos Tzolis to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window as they looked to improve their attack.

Arsenal also attempted to sign Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez at various points in the window as they looked for a marquee attacking signing.

After selling Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in the summer, Arsenal still have room to sign another attacker soon and Aliadiere wants the Gunners to push the boat out for Kvaratskhelia, who would likely cost a club record-breaking amount.

When asked who he would sign for Arsenal if he could pick one player in the world, Aliadiere told Live Football Tickets: “Wow, that’s a tough one. I’m a great believer in team balance, a good dressing room and a healthy dressing room in order to succeed.

“Straight away I was going to say Kylian Mbappe because I think he’s just the best player in the world. But would he integrate into that squad and that team?

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“Would he play for the team or would he be more individual? I’m not too sure, so I don’t know whether that would be great.

“So I’d probably go for Kvaratskhelia at PSG because I think he’s a team player who works hard.

“And, like I said, he plays on the left-hand side, which is somewhere we could have strengthened this summer.

“I think that would be fantastic.”

Giving his verdict on Viktor Gyokeres, Aliadiere added: “I think he’s just got to be patient, keep the faith, have a strong mindset and mentality and really believe in his quality and that he will turn things around.

“Obviously, I know how difficult it is when suddenly you’re not playing and you’re on the bench and you don’t really understand why.

“When you look at it, he was the top scorer last year. Obviously there was some criticism and people expected more for the money invested, but in the end he did deliver.

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“I think he scored some important goals and he gives you something different. My only concern is that I just feel we’re not playing the style that suits him, and that’s more my concern.

“Mikel always seems to go back to Havertz. Even after Havertz was out for a long time, he brought Havertz back in for the big games because Havertz fits the way we play and the style we play.

“We’re not a team that, in transition, just hits the long ball straight away for the striker to run the channels. That’s not really what we do.

“We like possession, we like to keep the ball and we like to go wide to our wingers.

“I do feel sometimes, particularly last season, Viktor struggled because he wanted the ball quickly, to be one-v-one with a defender and run the channel, and he never really got that service.

“So my question is more: can we play with him in this team? And we can’t deny when we watch the games that when Havertz plays, he performs and does really well.

“It’s tough to justify saying Viktor should be in and Havertz should be on the bench when Havertz is doing so well.”

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