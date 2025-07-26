According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal have decided to go ‘all in’ on their seventh summer signing as ‘advanced’ negotiations are ongoing.

The Gunners are coming off a disappointing season in 2024/25 as they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failed to end their trophy drought.

Several key injuries impacted Arsenal, but their performances were far from good enough as it became clear that they require upgrades in various positions to boost their hopes of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League.

While Liverpool swiftly wrapped up deals, the north London outfit made a sluggish start to this summer’s window but they have done some great business in recent weeks.

Arsenal sit fourth in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe after signing Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

The Gunners have also had a significant breakthrough in the Viktor Gyokeres saga, with the striker set to wear an ‘iconic’ shirt after completing his medical.

With the addition of Gyokeres, Arsenal will be nearly finished this summer, but they remain in the market for an attacking midfielder as they target England international Eberechi Eze.

The talented midfielder contributed 25 goal involvements for Palace in all competitions last season as they won the FA Cup and he has a £68m release clause in his current contract.

On Friday, a report claimed Arsenal are ‘moving swiftly’ to sign Eze and Football Transfers claim they are ‘going all ‘in’ for the Palace standout.

The Gunners are said to be ‘confident of reaching a full agreement’ to land Eze before this summer’s transfer window closes.

Arsenal have decided to formalise their move for Eze as he’s been ‘on their radar for months’ and they are currently ‘locked in advanced negotiations with Palace as they look to finalise a deal’.

The report also claims that the Gunners have already reached an ‘agreement’ in two key areas, though there is one remaining obstacle to overcome.

