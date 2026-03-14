Arsenal get huge boost for record-breaking summer deal as Barcelona are ruled out

Arsenal have been boosted by the news that Atletico Madrid are refusing to sell Julian Alvarez to other sides in La Liga over the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have been largely dominant in the Premier League this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently seven points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and have to play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next month.

Arsenal are still in with a chance of winning the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League too and Arteta is likely to get good backing again in the summer after spending over £250m last year,

One player they have already attempted to sign is former Manchester City striker Alvarez with reports in Spain claiming in February that the Gunners had a £105m bid turned down.

Arsenal are looking for a striker to provide competition for Victor Gyokeres with the summer signing failing to hit the heights expected of him this season.

And Alvarez has responded to rumours that he could leave Atletico Madrid in the summer with an uncertain answer causing more debate.

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When asked whether he will be at Atletico Madrid next season, Alvarez replied earlier this week: “I don’t know. Maybe yes, maybe no. I have nothing to say other than I’m happy.

“On social media a lot of things get talked about, but it’s nothing. We’re very happy competing in all competitions, so everything is going very well.”

Arsenal’s main rivals for the Argentina international’s signature are seen to be Barcelona and now Spanish newspaper Sport has revealed that Atletico Madrid are ‘determined not only to keep the player but also to completely prevent his move to Camp Nou’.

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The report adds: ‘Atlético has decided not to sell Julián Álvarez to Barcelona, ​​although they might explore a transfer to the Premier League if the fee significantly exceeds €100 million. It remains to be seen whether the player will take the initiative to decide his future, although Barcelona already understands that signing him is virtually impossible.’

Atletico Madrid are ‘growing weary of the actions of the Catalan club and of some of the player’s representatives, who have reportedly been working on his departure for several weeks, even making direct offers to certain teams.’

Sport continue: ‘Yes, Julián Álvarez’s future is uncertain, but Atlético would only consider selling him if an offer close to €150 million arrives. And that offer can only come from the Premier League, where both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown clear interest in the player.’