Arsenal and Newcastle put on high alert as 23-goal target makes ‘big decision’ transfer admission

Lille’s Jonathan David is set to be one of the most sought-after strikers this summer given he is set to exit the French club on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has developed a strong reputation over the past few years in France and scored goals at a regular rate for both Lille and Canada.

However, his form has risen to a new level this season having netted seven in 10 Champions League games, scoring against Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund – and he has 23 in all competitions alongside 10 assists.

With multiple Premier League clubs set to challenge for his signature, a few clubs have been more prominently linked than others, including Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Having enjoyed a successful international break netting the winner against the United States of America, David spoke out on his future, revealing that a ‘big decision’ is in the offing.

“Obviously, with this summer going on, I am not sure if I am staying or going. But if I do end up going, I have to push myself at the very highest level,” he told Golazo America.

“When you play for a big club, your position is never guaranteed and you need to fight. I am never guaranteed anywhere I go to start every game and play every game, I have to perform. I am willing to fight. I know it’s an important year. It is a big decision. I will make a wise decision.”

Newcastle eye David as Isak replacement

One club that is lining up for David is Newcastle, especially given the future of Alexander Isak is uncertain following his star form this season.

The Magpies are in the hunt for Champions League football but remained locked in a fierce battle with Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton and that may be the key to keeping the Sweden international at the club.

Plus, if he does depart, it will be for a very sizeable fee given his deal doesn’t expire until 2029 and signing David on a free would allow them to prioritise other areas, such as the right wing with Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo likely to be a key target.

Either they keep Isak or they receive a huge fee and pursue David: both are interesting outcomes. In addition, Isak moving to one of Liverpool, Arsenal, or another elite club would likely remove those clubs from the queue to sign David, making it easier for Eddie Howe in a potential transfer merry-go-round.

Arsenal eye clinical forward

With Arsenal set to fall short in the title race due to a lack of a clinical striker, it will be the one position that fans will want to see dealt with this summer.

Isak remains a key target, but it has been some time since Arsenal as a club were able to convince a highly sought-after player to join them ahead of their rivals – except for Declan Rice in 2023 when they smashed their transfer record to secure him ahead of multiple clubs for £105million, but there was a sense that they had overpaid.

The Newcastle would cost a similar amount, but if they are beaten to the punch by one of several clubs, David would be a smart acquisition given he is seen as a clinical poacher who would occupy the two centre-backs which would allow Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to thrive in behind – as well as being a focal point.

Again, with Arsenal linked with midfield reinforcements and a wide attacker, such as Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, David could help save them money to then spend on other positions and it would be a much more straightforward deal than Isak, all things considered.