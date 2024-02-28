Arsenal and Tottenham are falling over themselves to sign the Tuscan Cafu

Fiorentina’s breakout star of 2023-24 has just scored his first Serie A goal in a crucial six-pointer against Lazio, but with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Inter circling like sharks, Michael Kayode may not be in Florence much longer.

Kayode is, according to the internet, 5’10”, but he cuts a much taller figure. A right-back who strides up and down the right flank with reaching limbs, he seems to tower over opposition wingers.

It’s a trick of the mind. He may be the best part of a foot shorter than Big Dan Burn, but the teenager’s potential ceiling is higher than Snoop Dogg at a Willie Nelson concert.

He’s a skilful dribbler, preferring body feints and drops of the shoulder to stepovers and showboating. He’s very quick, very strong, he shields the ball brilliantly, and he drives his team up the pitch.

