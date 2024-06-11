Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for £70m Premier League starlet

Arsenal could be set to go head to head with rivals Tottenham for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, with sporting director Edu driving the chase.

The Brazilian defender, 23, has been a stand out performer for Forest this season, having joined from Corinthians, where he came through the youth system, in 2023. He played 32 Premier League games in his debut campaign, helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side avoid relegation at the expense of Luton, who joined Burnley and Sheffield United in making an instant return to the Championship.

North London rivals in Murillo chase

Murillo’s form has not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs tracking the 21-year-old. Football Transfers have reported that the Gunners are keen to move, while Spurs’ interest is long-standing. Forest are aware of this and wants between £60-70m to sell the player. That would be a huge profit on their £11m outlay.

Tottenham signed Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin to strengthen their backline in each of the last two windows, but with Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga both departing on free transfers this summer and the future of Wales’ Joe Rodon unclear after a loan spell at Leeds, Ange Postecoglou could be in the market for another centre back.

Were Murillo to join Arsenal, he may find it tough to usurp first-choice defensive pairing William Saliba and Gabriel, and Mikel Arteta’s side conceded just 24 Premier League goals last term; their focus is on a striker, according to the report, but they are keen to strengthen at the back.

Towards the end of last season, Murillo told BBC Radio Nottingham that while he had ambitions to play in Europe, his Premier League dream brought him to the City Ground.

“For me, it is my dream, [to play in the Premier League],” he said.

“I have always dreamed about playing in Europe, but playing in the Premier League was my big dream. Today, I am playing in the Premier League.

“Nottingham Forest are the best group and the best team with a big history. We need to stay in the Premier League.

“We need the fans to stay calm because my promise is that we are going to stay in the Premier League.”

With Profit and Sustainability rules still hanging over Forest after points deductions last year, they may be forced to sell several key players to raise funds. Few will create the interest that Murillo has, nor will they offer as much value.