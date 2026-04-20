Andrea Berta wants Arsenal to sign €90m winger to replace ‘talent of the century’

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta wants to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, according to a report.

Martinelli was dubbed the “talent of the century” by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp back in 2019, but the Brazil international winger’s progress at Arsenal has been underwhelming.

The 24-year-old’s importance in the Arsenal team under manager Mikel Arteta this season has dwindled, with the winger able to make only 10 starts in the Premier League.

While Martinelli has scored six goals and given two assists in six starts in the Champions League this season, just one goal and three assists in 947 minutes in the Premier League underline his ineffectiveness.

Martinelli is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, with an option for a further year, but the north London club are planning to sell him at the end of the season.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal will sell Martinelli for £50million in the summer of 2026, with the Premier League club’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, already eyeing a move for Nico Williams to replace the Brazilian star.

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Williams was close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the Spain international winger eventually signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao with a release clause of €90million (£78m).

Andrea Berta ‘huge admirer’ of Nico Williams

Barcelona remain keen on the 23-year-old, but the Catalan giants are not in immediate need of a winger.

According to the report, this has ‘allowed Arsenal to maintain a strong position in the race’ for Williams.

Berta is said to be personally driving the Gunners’ interest in Williams, with the Arsenal sporting director claimed to be ‘a huge admirer’ of the winger.

Williams is not having a great season, with injuries affecting his performances.

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The 23-year-old, who won Euro 2024 with Spain, has scored four goals and given six assists in 28 matches in all competitions for Athletic this season.

Arsenal’s desire to offload Martinelli is also boosted by claims that Paris Saint-Germain want to sign the Brazil international.

According to L’Equipe, PSG are actively pursuing a deal for Martinelli.

The French publication has reported that PSG football advisor, Luis Campos, has held talks with the Arsenal winger’s representatives over a move to the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2026.

Martinelli has made 272 appearances for Arsenal so far in his career, scoring 62 goals and giving 35 assists in the process.

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