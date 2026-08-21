Arsenal planning gigantic winger signing in January if top Arteta target doesn’t join now

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus before the summer transfer window closes, though if a deal cannot be made, a move for a different winger – one who is already in England – would be explored in January.

Arsenal have landed their top targets in defence and midfield this summer, with Ezri Konsa soon to arrive and Bruno Guimaraes already in situ. However, it’s been an altogether more frustrating experience further forwards.

Julian Alvarez is the No 1 option for the striker position, though Atletico Madrid are refusing to sell and the Argentine only wants Barcelona anyway.

On the left wing, the list of superstar-calibre players who’ve eluded the Gunners is a lengthy one.

Morgan Rogers was pursued before Chelsea swooped in. Interest in Yan Diomande came to nothing once Real Madrid pounced. Bradley Barcola has given total priority to signing for Liverpool, and we all saw what happened with Vinicius Junior.

As such, Arsenal must look elsewhere and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk recently brought news of Arsenal looking into a deal to sign Juventus talisman, Kenan Yildiz.

Talks with the 21-year-old representatives have been held, though as yet, Juventus are insisting the Turkey international isn’t for sale.

One potential way that could change is by Arsenal serving Gabriel Martinelli up as a makeweight, according to the report.

In any case, a fresh update from The Independent has verified claims Arsenal are exploring a move for Yildiz.

Mikel Arteta wants Kenan Yildiz now

They also stated Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘especially keen’ on signing Yildiz who broke double figures for both goals and assists at Juve last term.

It was again stressed that Juventus don’t wish to sell, and would only even consider cashing in if Arsenal put big money on the table. They too floated the prospect of Martinelli being used as a sweetener.

But if Juventus close the doors completely, The Independent stated Arsenal could put their plans to sign a new left winger on hold until January, at which point they’d make a move for Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal complete £55m signing and Julian Alvarez reaches decision on being next

* Arsenal behind only £850m Chelsea in five-year net spend table

* Arsenal v Coventry: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Arsenal could sign Eli Junior Kroupi in January

The Cherries ace, 20, blitzed the Premier League in his maiden season in England last term, with his 13 goals helping fire Bournemouth into the Europa League.

His future came under the microscope earlier in the summer, with Tottenham particularly keen on making a move.

However, Kroupi suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal early in pre-season that required surgery to fix. As such, he’ll miss the first few months of the new season and talk of a summer transfer quickly died down as a result.

But come January, Arsenal could thunder in for the Frenchman, per The Independent, by which point he’ll have long since returned to full fitness and Bournemouth’s starting eleven.

On the subject of cost, reports earlier this summer stated Kroupi is valued by the Cherries at £85m.