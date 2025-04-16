Arsenal: Berta told to sign ‘goalscorer’ they’re ‘crying out for’ amid ‘cheaper than Watkins’ claim

Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta has been advised over the striker they’re ‘crying out for’ in the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is expected to dip into the market during the summer transfer window after injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz exploited Arsenal‘s lack of striking options this campaign.

And Jeremie Aliadiere, who made 51 appearances across all competitions in six years at the club, has picked out several players he’d like to see Berta sign in his first window as sporting director.

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast, Aliadiere said: “I’m a big fan of Darwin Nunez.

“I really like Nunez, I’ve always been a fan of the guy. I love his work ethic, and I still think there’s a good goalscorer in him.

“He hasn’t had the opportunity and the confidence of his coach and his club to play week-in, week-out for a long period of time.

“A goalscorer needs to play week in, week out to keep scoring goals. When you are in and out of the team all the time, confidence is hard to get. It’s so important to score more goals, you need to be on the pitch.

“I’m a massive fan of him, and if he became available, I’d love to see him at Arsenal.

“I love that type of player. Arsenal have been crying out for a player like him, who keeps making runs in behind, who can press with energy.”

Although Nunez has made 25 appearances for Liverpool this campaign, the Uruguayan forward has spent just 1,000 minutes on the pitch as his starts have largely been limited to cup competitions and runouts against the Premier League’s bottom clubs.

Continuing on the subject of strikers he wants to see at the Emirates Stadium, Aliadiere also cited Aston Villa’s 14-goal hitman Ollie Watkins as a realistic target.

MORE ARSENAL NEWS ON F365…

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

👉 I don’t ‘hate’ Mikel Arteta, and I don’t read your below-the-line comments

👉 Rio Ferdinand reveals Arsenal vs ‘mystic’ Real Madrid prediction in crucial Champions League clash

“I like Ollie Walkins as well, which, in terms of finances, will probably be cheaper to buy than Isak, who has had such an unbelievable season. The price to buy them will have gone through the roof.

“It’s easy to like him (Isak) and want him, but it’s all about the finances and how much money Arsenal are prepared to pay for players.

“That’s the type of player I would love to see wearing the number nine for Arsenal, a player that can stretch defences and make runs in behind.”

Forwards weren’t the only subject of conversation, with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, coupled with Raheem Sterling’s lack of minutes and below-par cameos, highlighting the need for competition in wide areas. Nico Williams was one of the names he mentioned.

“I like Nico Williams. He’s a top, top player,” Aliadiere said.

“He will suit Arsenal’s style really well. If I had a free budget, I’d definitely want to go and try to buy him, that’s for sure.

“Can he perform in the Premier League? You see players that come from abroad, they have a great season for their club abroad, and they come to the Premier League, and it doesn’t quite work out for them. It doesn’t click, and they can’t really adjust to the style of play.

“That’s why sometimes buying players from abroad is a bit tricky. That’s why Isak, who’s done it in the Premier League with Newcastle, is a safe bet.”