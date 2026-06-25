According to reports, Arsenal are preparing to make an ‘approach’ to Newcastle United over signing Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2026 Champions League final, but they are also coming off winning their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Therefore, the Gunners are in a strong position heading into next season, but they are going to strengthen further this summer and could make marquee signings in various positions.

In recent months, it has been widely reported that one of their priorities will be to upgrade their attack with a winger and/or striker, but they could also add a new midfielder to their squad.

Arsenal have been linked with a wide array of options, and long-term target Guimaraes is now reportedly back on their radar.

Arsenal ready ‘approach’ for Bruno Guimaraes

The Gunners targeted Guimaraes before he joined Newcastle and he has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders in recent years.

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Guimaraes was one of Newcastle’s top performers in a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and his future is in doubt partly because he is only under contract until 2028.

It has also been suggested that more Newcastle key stars could leave after Barcelona newbie Anthony Gordon to balance the books, with Guimaraes among those who could attract sizable bids.

Reports have indicated that Guimaraes could cost around £60m this summer, and journalist Craig Hope, a Newcastle reporter for The Daily Mail, claims Arsenal have ‘held talks’ with the player’s representatives to discuss a move to the Emirates.

Newcastle are now said to be ‘braced for an approach’ from Arsenal for Guimaraes, who could join with Aston Villa and England star Morgan Rogers.

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The report claims:

‘Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield ahead of the club’s title defence and they have identified Guimaraes, currently on duty at the World Cup, as one of their targets. The 28-year-old is one of a handful of options Arsenal are monitoring as they consider whether to submit a formal offer. ‘The Gunners are also targeting additions in attack and are keen on Morgan Rogers, though Aston Villa are demanding more than £100million for the England international.’

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, are reporting that Guimaraes is now ‘actively weighing up his options’ to leave Newcastle, with Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento also plotting exits.

The report explains:

‘Guimaraes has now joined that group of players harbouring doubts. TEAMtalk has been told the Brazilian is not prepared to remain at the club merely to be part of a prolonged rebuild, particularly given his ambition to compete at the very highest level. ‘As a result, intermediaries acting on his behalf have begun exploratory discussions with several top clubs. Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been sounded out as potential destinations.’

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