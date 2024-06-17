Arsenal approach PSG over ambitious loan move as Man Utd join race for Olise alternative

Arsenal are keen on a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons but Man Utd would prefer a permanent deal, according to reports.

The Netherlands international, who is currently representing the Dutch national team at Euro 2024, has struggled to nail down a place in the PSG squad and was forced out on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last season.

Simons excelled at Leipzig by contributing ten goals and 13 assists in 42 matches in all competitions for the German outfit and there is interest from all over Europe in his services.

PSG signed the 21-year-old from the Barcelona youth academy in 2019 but he has only played 11 times for the senior team in the five years since joining the Parisiens.

Simons briefly moved to PSV Eindhoven permanently for the 2022-23 season before he did so well that PSG immediately triggered a reported €6m buy-back option in his contract.

However, PSG still don’t see him as ready for their first team and he could be in line for another move away from the Parc des Princes, either on loan or permanently.

Man City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all been linked with the Dutchman but now Caught Offside claim that Arsenal and Man Utd ‘are among the clubs to have asked about a potential transfer deal’ for Simons.

It is understood that Arsenal ‘want to sign him on loan, while Man Utd could push for a permanent deal if they miss out on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise’.

The report adds that ‘another temporary move is seen as more likely than a permanent exit, with PSG not keen to sell the 21-year-old, despite not finding much room for him in their first-team so far’.

There is said to be ‘no shortage of interest for PSG to contend with’ and Arsenal and Barcelona ‘would be open to taking the player on loan, so that could give those clubs the edge at the moment’.

Man Utd, who could see big changes under the co-ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are currently set on making a move for Crystal Palace winger Olise but there is likely to be a lot of competition for his signature too with Newcastle and Chelsea both understood to have made approaches last week.

Olise signed a new contract at Selhurst Park last season, which means he will remain a Crystal Palace player until 2027 unless a club triggers his rumoured £60m release clause.

