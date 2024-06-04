Arsenal make ‘approach’ for Ukrainian who Arteta is ‘in love with’ ahead of Euro 2024

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘in love with’ Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov and wants to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners missed out on the Premier League title by two points on the final day of the season with Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over West Ham meaning Pep Guardiola’s side won their fourth consecutive championship.

Arsenal are building towards competing for the title on a regular basis under Arteta with many feeling an addition or two this summer could lead to Premier League glory next year.

There are rumours they are looking to bring in at least a left-back, midfielder and attacker in the summer transfer window as they hope to compete on all fronts again next term.

And reports in Spain insist that one of their targets is Girona’s Tsygankov, who currently finds himself ‘in the world showcase’, after contributing eight goals and seven assists in 30 matches for Girona this term ahead of Euro 2024.

Arsenal are the side who have ‘approached and probed’ the Ukraine international’s agent with Italian giants AC Milan also keen on the winger.

Despite talks earlier this year to extend his contract, Girona never managed to reach a conclusion and Tsygankov’s release clause still stands at €30m with Arteta determined to land the 26-year-old, who the Arsenal boss is ‘in love with’.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio recently revealed interest from Serie A in Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus, who could be sold this summer.

Di Marzio commented: “Juventus wanted Thomas Partey, and Napoli also likes him. The sports director, Giovanni Manna, wanted him at Juventus, and he’ll probably try to get him again, now for Napoli.

“In the Premier League, they’ll have to do a lot of selling before the 30th of June to avoid sanctions and penalizations from the FA, which means that we will see a lot of moving on the market in England before the 30th of June, where the market normally only really starts in July.”

Di Marzio added: “If Gabriel Jesus is on the market, every team that’s looking for a striker, even in Italy, will be paying attention. He’s on a high salary with Arsenal, which always is the problem for Italian teams, when looking at Premier League players.

“In Italy, the Decreto Crescita law, which has allowed clubs to pay less taxes on players coming from abroad, hasn’t been in effect since January 1, which makes it more difficult to get players from the Premier League.

“Gabriel Jesus decided to leave Manchester City to Arsenal because he wanted to play, so it depends if Arsenal gets another striker. It could be that he decides to stay, if he’s going to play.”

