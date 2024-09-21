According to reports, Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is ‘ready to leave’ Premier League giants Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners paid around £16m to sign the 25-year-old from Serie A outfit Bologna during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The versatile defender has been a useful squad player for Arsenal for three seasons as he has racked up 83 appearances across all competitions.

Tomiyasu was linked with a move elsewhere in the summer and he’s missed the start of the 2024/25 campaign after he suffered a knee injury during pre-season.

Earlier this week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted “it’s difficult to say” when Tomiyasu will be fit enough to make his return from injury.

“At the moment, it is difficult to say [when he will return]. It’s a bit slow the process of the first phase of that injury. It’s probably for the medical team to say more than that. He’s not done any training yet.”

When he does return, Tomiyasu could be down the pecking order at the Emirates as Jurrien Timber and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori are currently battling for starts at left-back.

A report in Italy claims Arsenal are open to selling Tomiyasu and he could leave the Premier League title contenders in January.

It is said that they have ‘given their approval’ for Tomiyasu to move elsewhere and he is ‘ready to leave’ in the coming months.

The report notes Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli are among the Serie A clubs interested in signing Tomiyasu, who is said to be available for 20 million euros.

Arsenal cashed in on Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe in the summer to free up funds for signings and they brought in Calafiori, David Raya, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners were being linked with several strikers but they did not end up recruiting a new forward. Ivan Toney – who ended up joining Ah-Ahli – was linked with the Premier League club and a report from The Boot Room has revealed why a deal did not happen.