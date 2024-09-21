Arsenal ‘approve’ January sale to Euro giants with defender ‘ready to leave’ amid ‘meeting’ reveal
According to reports, Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is ‘ready to leave’ Premier League giants Arsenal during the winter transfer window.
The Gunners paid around £16m to sign the 25-year-old from Serie A outfit Bologna during the 2021 summer transfer window.
The versatile defender has been a useful squad player for Arsenal for three seasons as he has racked up 83 appearances across all competitions.
Tomiyasu was linked with a move elsewhere in the summer and he’s missed the start of the 2024/25 campaign after he suffered a knee injury during pre-season.
Earlier this week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted “it’s difficult to say” when Tomiyasu will be fit enough to make his return from injury.
“At the moment, it is difficult to say [when he will return]. It’s a bit slow the process of the first phase of that injury. It’s probably for the medical team to say more than that. He’s not done any training yet.”
When he does return, Tomiyasu could be down the pecking order at the Emirates as Jurrien Timber and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori are currently battling for starts at left-back.
A report in Italy claims Arsenal are open to selling Tomiyasu and he could leave the Premier League title contenders in January.
It is said that they have ‘given their approval’ for Tomiyasu to move elsewhere and he is ‘ready to leave’ in the coming months.
The report notes Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli are among the Serie A clubs interested in signing Tomiyasu, who is said to be available for 20 million euros.
Arsenal cashed in on Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe in the summer to free up funds for signings and they brought in Calafiori, David Raya, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.
The Gunners were being linked with several strikers but they did not end up recruiting a new forward. Ivan Toney – who ended up joining Ah-Ahli – was linked with the Premier League club and a report from The Boot Room has revealed why a deal did not happen.
‘It’s TBR Football’s understanding, that a meeting did indeed take place between Toney and the Gunners back in the Spring.
‘TBR Football can reveal that Ivan Toney saw a dream move to Arsenal fail to materialise, after he spoke with the North London club.
‘Sources have confirmed to TBR that Toney met with Arsenal, and their sporting director Edu, around Easter this year as the north London side assessed whether to pursue a deal.
‘However, following those talks, Arsenal decided not to push ahead with a deal. Thereafter, interest from other Premier League clubs failed to firm up – again despite talks.
‘We also understand that Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all showed an interest but like with Arsenal opted against a move.
‘However, TBR is told that Brentford’s then asking price of £60m was the main obstacle to deals with Chelsea and Tottenham specifically.’