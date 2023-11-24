Arsenal arch-enemy believes recent comments ‘have absolutely killed’ under-pressure player

Aaron Ramsdale’s father has “absolutely killed him” with his recent comments on Mikel Arteta, David Raya and the ongoing goalkeeping situation at Arsenal.

Troy Deeney believes Nick Ramsdale has done his son, Aaron, no favours in his continued battle to wrestle control of the No. 1 shirt at the Emirates.

Ramsdale senior criticised pundits Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy for their views on the 25-year-old, who has lost his place to Raya this season.

Arsenal’s upcoming fixture against Raya’s parent club Brentford will offer Ramsdale a chance to underline his credentials, having not started a Premier League game since September 3, but perennial Gunners rival Deeney reckons the England international will now need ‘to have the perfect game’ because of the increased spotlight.

‘It has made the situation ten times worse,’ he wrote in The Sun.

Deeney added that he had previously expected Ramsdale to have ‘a strong game and put himself in contention again’ against Brentford, in what the Forest Green striker described as a ‘free hit’ for the keeper.

But Deeney said that Ramsdale’s father ‘has now put his lad under the microscope even further with his comments criticising Mikel for his decision making.

‘Aaron will have to have the perfect game, be good with his feet, take crosses and make two or three good saves.

‘If I am Brentford, I am putting the first couple of crosses right under the bar and saying to Aaron: “Let’s have a go”.

‘Those comments from his dad have absolutely killed him.

‘I hope it doesn’t backfire badly.’

Arteta confirmed that Ramsdale will play against Brentford due to Raya’s ineligibility, but that there was no added “expectation” on his performance levels.

“My job is to try and help people in the very best possible way every day to make him better and give them the best possible chance to fulfil the potential in their career and get to the highest possible position,” the Arsenal manager said.

“There is no expectation with any player.”

Fabrizio Romano has the scoop on Raya, claiming that Arsenal are likely to permanently sign a keeper who has become their clear first-choice since joining in the summer. Fine work from his sources.

‘Understand Arsenal have decided to seal David Raya deal in 2024 – it’s all guaranteed as buy option clause will be triggered for £27m,’ he said.

‘Raya already signed potential long-term contract as #AFC player for June 2024 – all done. Brentford accepted this structure due to FFP.’