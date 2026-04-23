Arsenal ‘in touch’ to sign ‘the best midfielder in the world’

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Arsenal have made contact to bring Arda Guler to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed the Real Madrid attacking midfielder’s stance on moving to the Gunners.

As Arsenal go second in the Premier League table on goal difference to Manchester City, the north London club are busy planning for the 2026/27 campaign and beyond.

Guler has long been linked with Arsenal, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano previously revealing the Gunners’ interest in the Real Madrid star.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in September 2025: “There was a club around October/November 2024 that was prepared to attack in case Carlo Ancelotti stayed for this season and in case Real Madrid opened the doors to an exit for Arda Guler.

“Something they never did, let’s be clear, and also Arda never did. But there was a club planning to attack before Xabi Alonso arrived and closed every single door.

“That club was Arsenal. Arsenal considered the possibility around October/November before Andrea Berta was appointed as the new director.

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“So they considered the possibility. But then new director at Arsenal, Andrea Berta. New coach at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso.

“New life at Real Madrid starting more games, so no chance, it didn’t become a negotiation.

“But I can guarantee to you that in internal conversations Arda Guler was a topic at Arsenal.”

Edu was then the sporting director of Arsenal – the Brazilian resigned from his role in November 2024 – and it now seems that his successor, Andrea Berta, seems to agree that Arda would be a good signing for Arteta’s team.

CaughtOffSide has reported that Arsenal have got in touch with Guler’s entourage over a possible deal in the summer of 2026.

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Unfortunately for Arsenal, the Turkey international attacking midfielder does not fancy leaving Madrid at the end of the season.

Guler, 21, established himself as one of the most important players for Madrid in the opening weeks of the season under then manager Xabi Alonso.

Alvaro Arbeloa replaced Alonso as the Madrid manager in January, and there are reports that Los Blancos could make yet another change in the dugout at the end of the season, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp their top target.

Arsenal want to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid

A source has told CaughtOffSide: “Arsenal have been in touch with those close to Arda Guler to see if there’s any scope for discussing a transfer this summer.

“At the moment, he’s not giving the green light.

“They have sounded out this deal again but the answer still seems very much the same – he’s happy where he is, and there’s no indication that the club are ready to sell.

“Alonso showed a lot of faith in him last summer and that was one reason he stayed, but not the only one, so barring something dramatic, a change in manager this summer is not likely to give interested clubs any kind of boost.”

Guler has scored six goals and given 14 assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Madrid this season.

The attacking midfielder is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2029.

Guler has previously been praised by former Arsenal and Madrid attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The former Germany international star told Marca in June 2023: “Is there a number 10 better than me?

“I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in him, may God protect him – his name is Arda Guler.”

In February 2025, Ozil told TRT Spor: “I see a lot of myself in Arda Guler. We need to do more to protect talents like him.”

Brazilian superstar Neymar, too, has lauded Guler, telling female Turkey international forward Aycan Yanac on Instagram in January 2026: “Arda Güler is an amazing player. He has quality. I think he is the best midfielder in the world.”

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