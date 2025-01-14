‘Very worried’ Arteta confirms Arsenal are ‘actively looking’ to replace Jesus in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Gunners are “actively looking” for reinforcements after Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

The Gunners have had a decent season so far with last season’s Premier League runners-up currently second in the table this term, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand on their rivals.

Arsenal are being hit by injuries at crucial times with Jesus picking up an injury against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, which could rule him out for the rest of the season.

That has led to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that Arsenal are ‘open’ to bringing in a player to replace Jesus with an overseas loan a strong possibility.

When asked if there is now a greater need to enter the transfer market after Jesus’ injury, Arteta told a Tuesday press conference: “My answer doesn’t change. We are actively looking into the market to improve the squad. We always have been. It would be naive not too. We are looking and we are trying, so let’s see what we can do.

“To recruit a player there are three parties who have to agree to that. The fact I love my players doesn’t mean we can’t think about improving. We do daily and when the market comes around we have to make sure we have the best resources and capacity to compete the way that we want to.”

On Jesus’ injury, Arteta said: “[It’s] not looking good at all, but we need to review with the specialist and will have more information this afternoon.”

On whether it was an ACL rupture, as has been reported this morning, the Arsenal boss added: “I don’t want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. We were very worried straight after the game and we are very worried today.”

On the need for a number nine, Arteta continued: “We have to believe that something will make us better. Not just in that position, as we have other issues.

“A player can bring a lot to a team in different ways. We are going to hope and believe and that is what we are trying to do.”

When asked about the challenge of losing players ahead of the North London Derby against Tottenham on Wednesday, Arteta said: “Most challenging period that we’ve had as we’ve lost important players in crucial moments. We have to adapt but, after everything, look how the team has performed.

“Yes, we lost on Sunday but we have to embrace it and get the best out of it and be creative.

“It is the best time to play [Tottenham] as we know what the game means to all of us.”

When asked about the abuse Kai Havertz and his wife have received since Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Man Utd, Arteta replied: “It is incredible, honestly. We really have to do something about it because accepting it has terrible consequences. It is something we have to eradicate in the game. It is dependent on action.

“On 27 December we win 1-0. Havertz scores a goal and the whole stadium is singing his song. That was just 20 days ago, so where is the perspective? We are all responsible for the narrative and we cannot look somewhere else. It is a really serious matter.

“The line has to be drawn. It cannot happen. That is what we should aim for.”