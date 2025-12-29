Arteta reveals Arsenal are ‘actively looking’ for signings as ‘full speed ahead’ Yildiz update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners are “actively looking” for new signings after being hit by injury in recent weeks.

Arteta’s side are doing well this season with Arsenal looking to end a run of three consecutive runners-up finishes by winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League by two points with nearest rivals Manchester City gaining on them in recent weeks after the Gunners were hit by number of injury issues.

It has mainly impacted defence with Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori all out injured.

During his press conference on Monday, Arteta was asked whether he would consider bolstering his squad in January after suffering a number of injuries.

Arteta replied: “I don’t know, we’re going to be really, obviously, aware of the situation and the timescale of certain players.

“When you look across the other clubs as well, they have 24, 25 squad players, and so there’s nothing especially in our squad, the thing is that although we have more injuries than expected, some of them not avoidable I would say, but we want to be better and we know how important the part of having the right availability with players going to play in this season.”

When asked whether there is space in the squad to sign players in January, Arteta added: “Depending, as I said, on the availability of certain players. So the window is there. We’re Arsenal and we have to be looking at it.

“We have to be actively looking, and then can we do it or not? That’s a different story. But our job is to be always very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully very positive.”

On whether players could be allowed to leave in January, Arteta continued: “Again, we assess every situation. I leave that much more to Andrea [Berta] to understand what’s happening in the market and then, individual players. Obviously, we have to assess where we are with each of them and get the best situation.”

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal is Kenan Yildiz with the Turkey international’s future at Juventus currently uncertain.

However, Italian website Tuttosport claims that it is ‘full speed ahead’ as Juventus look to tie him down to a new deal with the Italian giants making a ‘huge offer’ for the Turkish forward.

Amid interest from Arsenal and other clubs around Europe, the newspaper claims that Juventus are ‘wary of the sirens of England and Real Madrid: discussions are ongoing, and there’s a sense of optimism’.

His latest impressive performances ‘have convinced the management: a new meeting with his father, Engin, is scheduled for January.’