Mikel Arteta has been encouraged to sell two “fringe” players to fund a huge move to land Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak this year.

It’s no secret that the Gunners need to sign a new striker and this will likely be their top priority during the summer transfer window.

Arteta has become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and they could do with landing a striker this month, though they could be forced to enter the loan market.

Arsenal are linked with several potential targets, but it’s claimed Isak is Arteta’s ‘dream’ target heading into the summer.

This is hardly a surprise because Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe, grabbing 15 goals and four assists in his 22 appearances this season.

Arsenal reportedly targeted Isak before he joined Isak and former Gunners star Alan Smith has explained why he should be their preferred transfer option heading into the summer.

“Well I think Alexander Isak would probably be the number one target because he’s succeeded in the Premier League,” Smith said in an interview with AceOdds.

“There wouldn’t be any settling down period where you’re getting used to the league. He’s at a good age as well – mid 20s – and he showed it in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semis, what a fine player he is.

“I think you need to bring in somebody who’s technically very good, someone who’s able to fit into that Arsenal way and also of course somebody who’s going to score goals.”

“You look at the goals scored last season by Arsenal. It wasn’t deficient, it was only a few behind Man City, the title winners, without a centre forward. Everybody chipped in and now everybody isn’t chipping in, chances are being missed.

“I think a new centre forward, more than anything, will lift the place. It would be a morale booster. That would be great but I’m not sure that would happen at the moment.”

Smith has also picked out a couple of reasons why this transfer is unlikely and named two “fringe” stars his former club should offload to fund a move, including Gabriel Jesus before his serious injury was revealed.

“Wouldn’t it be lovely if you can get a proven goalscorer into the club in January. (A) It would cost a lot of money. (B) It would indeed be very difficult indeed to get somebody this month,” Smith added.

“He will probably be my first choice. He’s been linked heavily with Arsenal for the last year. I would imagine if he is going to leave Newcastle, it would probably be in the summer. I can’t see it happening in January, if indeed it happens at all.”

He continued: “Some of the fringe players. Gabriel Jesus got injured again after that spell of scoring goals. He’ll know better than me but we probably need to sell in order to free up money to buy and Arteta’s got to decide who he could get out of the door to get more money.

“Zinchenko, doesn’t get a game these days. The two lads from Man City. When Man City are allowing title rivals to have a couple of players you wonder why they are allowing that. We’ve probably seen the reason over the last two years.”