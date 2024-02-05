Arsenal: Arteta told to ‘behave’ with ‘more dignity’ after Liverpool ‘presents’; Wright ‘confused’ by decision

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs to “show a little more dignity” on the touchline, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Gunners beat Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday in a brilliant result for Arteta’s side as they closed the gap to two points on Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

Bukayo Saka’s opener was cancelled out by a Gabriel Magalhaes own goal before two second-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard sealed all three points for Arsenal.

Arteta and his Arsenal players have already taken criticism in the aftermath of the match with Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and others hitting out at their celebrations.

The Arsenal manager was particularly animated throughout the match and wildly celebrated their goals as the Gunners claimed a crucial win in the Premier League title race.

And former Sky Sports presenter Keys says he wishes Arteta “would behave much better” and urged the Arsenal manager to have “a little more class about him”.

“Today is worth celebrating as they’ve beaten one of the big teams and it’s critical as the title race opens up as a result,” Keys said on beIN Sports.

‘But I do wish, first of all, that Mikel Arteta would behave much better. He’s returned to behaving the way he was persistently last year before the rules were changed to check him and keep him in his dugout.

‘I just wish he’d have a little more class about him when Liverpool handed them the second goal, and the third one, off he goes again.

‘If you stick one in the top corner to go 2-1 up, OK, but that’s a gift.

‘I just think Arteta needs to show a little more dignity, especially when the goals were presents.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright – who defended the Gunners players and manager for their celebrations – was “confused” why Arteta took Martinelli off during the second half.

“I was very surprised and confused,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“But then Trossard scored so then I had to eat my words a bit. Humble pie is at the house waiting to go!”

Speaking later on in an interview with Martinelli, Wright asked: “I was very disappointed to see you go off, Gabi. Obviously we won the game in the end, how did you feel when you came off? You looked very disappointed.”

To which Martinelli replied: “You know how an attacking player feels when they go to the bench, and also I didn’t want to come off, it’s normal.

“We always want to be on the pitch and help the team, even more in a game like that, I know you understand me.”