Arsenal: Mikel Arteta blames ‘two big errors’ for loss amid ‘impossible’ claim about ‘clear’ red card

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes “two big errors” are to blame for his side’s disappointing 2-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

The Gunners suffered their first Premier League loss of the season on Saturday as they were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth.

Arsenal played most of the game with ten men as William Saliba was sent off for denying Evanilson a goalscoring opportunity. The Frenchman was initially shown a yellow card, but he was dismissed following a VAR review.

Cherries goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a shot by Gabriel Martinelli as the Arsenal star did not make the most of his one-on-one opportunity in the second half. Moments later, Ryan Christie scored from a corner to break the deadlock.

Justin Kluivert later scored a penalty to take the game away from Arsenal as they missed an opportunity to move back to the top of the Premier League.

Regarding Saliba’s red card, Theo Walcott argued that the “right decision” was made.

“It’s an absolute foul,” Walcott said. “I think when you look at the situation, any professional footballer now, when they’re clean through on goal, it’s a clear scoring opportunity.

“For me, the decision is probably the right one. Now we’re looking at a situation where you’re judging the pace of players: will he or will he not be there.”

Jamie Redknapp added: “As soon as it happened, I thought: ‘William Saliba, you’re in trouble here. As soon as Trossard plays that ball, he makes a big mistake, he’s got no control of the ball.

“Saliba is trying to squeeze up the play, but as Trossard plays that ball, it’s panic. He then grabs hold of him. I’ve no doubt at all, he’s one of the quickest defenders in the Premier League, he would have got back in time. Is it a foul? Absolutely.

“You have to rely on: is he going to get a shot away? We both agree that yes. That’s how they’ve got to this conclusion. It’s harsh but it’s the right decision.”

Arteta meanwhile claims Arsenal were given an “impossible task” after Saliba was sent off.

“Playing for 65 minutes with 10 men at this level is an impossible task,” Arteta said.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen not to get the points. I can’t fault the team for their effort, commitment, how intelligent they were to play in the way that we had to.

“There was a big moment at 0-0 when we had a big opening, a one-against-one situation with the keeper and we don’t manage to score.

“Football is a sport where errors are part of that. Tonight we made two big errors that have cost us the game unfortunately.”

He added: “What happened today is almost an unpredictable thing to happen. The winger is going to play the ball to your centre-back in the air and its going to be a challenge with 35 or 40 meters to go.

“It’s very difficult to plan it but certainly we need to play with 11 against 11 if we want to be in the position we want to be.”