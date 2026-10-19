Arsenal: Arteta makes ‘call’ for £67m star as Barcelona reach decision on sale

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wants the Gunners to sign Xavi Espart from Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have started the defence of their Premier League title crown well with six wins from seven, although Manchester City are still three points clear of them after a perfect start to the season under Enzo Maresca.

Arsenal also secured two wins from two matches in the Champions League last Tuesday as goals from Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka gave Mikel Arteta’s side a 3-0 win over French side Lille.

However, it hasn’t been all good news with Piero Hincapie picking up a post-match injury in the warm-down session after beating Leeds United just over a week ago, as the defender was carried off the pitch on Illan Meslier’s back.

After Hincapie went for a scan on Monday, Arteta told reporters:” Piero is improving but it looks more significant.

“I think it will be a matter of weeks but we don’t know exactly how many.”

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And now Arteta and Arsenal have their eye on a new left-back ahead of the January with reports in Spain indicating they are hoping to sign Barcelona youngster Espart.

The Spain Under-21 international has become a key player in Hansi Flick’s side this season after making his first four La Liga appearances last term.

It is claimed that Espart has ‘received a call’ from Arteta over a potential transfer to Arsenal with the defending Premier League champions ‘one of the clubs most closely monitoring his progress’.

The message to Arsenal from Barcelona is clear…

The report adds: ‘The English club had already made moves regarding the player before his last contract renewal and continues to highly value a profile that perfectly fits Arteta’s style of play: young, technically gifted, versatile, and capable of taking on different roles during a single match.

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‘Espart possesses many of the characteristics the Basque coach is looking for. He can start as a full-back, move into central positions, and participate in the build-up play like an extra midfielder. This ability to play at different heights also explains why Flick is giving him such a prominent role.’

It is understood an offer as much as €80m (£67m) ‘wouldn’t force the club to sell’ after they recently renewed his contract until the summer of 2030, however it ‘would lead Barça to consider a transfer’.

But it’s bad news for Arsenal, the report continues: ‘Arteta can continue to insist, and Arsenal has the financial capacity to try. But the message from Barcelona is firm, as Espart is no longer available on the market. He is a sporting asset of the club, and barring an absolutely outrageous offer, Barça isn’t even considering sitting down to negotiate.’

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