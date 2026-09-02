Why Arteta chose to block Arsenal transfer for Fofana with Gunners ‘prepared to risk a breach’

Mikel Arteta reportedly decided to block a deal to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon on deadline day as the winger moved to Sunderland instead.

The Gunners had been looking for another attacking signing before Tuesday’s transfer deadline with Julian Alvarez, Iliman Ndiaye and Fofana all emerging as potential options.

Leandro Trossard moved away from Arsenal over the summer and was replaced by Christos Tzolis, while Gabriel Martinelli left for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

As Arsenal look for Martinelli’s replacement, Fofana emerged late on Monday as a potential concrete option to fill the void on the left-hand side of their attack.

Reliable journalist Fabrice Hawkins insisted that Arseal have made enquiries to assess whether a deal would be realistic before the deadline.

Hawkins posted on X: ‘Excl. Arsenal are exploring a move for Malick Fofana and have made initial enquiries to assess the feasibility of a deal. @RMCsport.

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‘The player is interested in the possibility of joining Arsenal. Not the only option for Fofana. Crystal Palace were in a position to reach an agreement with Lyon, but the winger does not want to join the club.’

Arteta ‘had concerns’ over Fofana move to Arsenal

There were also claims that Arsenal had agreed personal terms but The Athletic‘s James McNicholas has revealed that Arteta chose to block the transfer.

McNicholas insists that Arsenal were prepared to push the boat out for a permanent deal for Fofana but Arteta raised doubts over whether the Lyon star’s physicality would be suited to the Premier League.

Journalist McNicholas wrote in The Athletic: ‘Fofana spoke with Arteta, and Arsenal engaged with Lyon. The French club hoped to earn around £30million for Fofana to boost their finances, having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

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‘Arsenal, however, were only prepared to offer a loan. Sources close to the negotiations, speaking — like all in this piece — anonymously to protect relationships, say Arsenal could not propose a permanent deal for Fofana as they are in danger of encroaching on UEFA’s spending limits. Arsenal refute this, saying they chose to withdraw from the Fofana pursuit for technical reasons.

‘For the right player, perhaps Arsenal would have been prepared to risk a breach. Arteta, however, had concerns over Fofana’s ability to handle the physicality of the Premier League. With opinion divided on the deal, Arsenal chose not to proceed.’

Despite Crystal Palace’s best efforts to hijack a deal for Fofana, the Lyon winger joined Premier League side Sunderland on a permanent deal.

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