Arteta confirms ‘big worry’ for injury-plagued Arsenal star with teammate ‘out until December’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Emile Smith Rowe’s latest injury setback is “a big worry for him”.

Smith Rowe was not in the Gunners’ squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup last-16 tie at West Ham.

The club confirmed on social media that the 23-year-old was out ‘due to a knee issue’.

Smith Rowe’s career has been plagued by injuries and is the main reason he has fallen down the pecking order under Arteta.

He was handed his first Premier League start since May 2022 in the 5-0 thumping of Sheffield United on Saturday, providing an assist for Eddie Nketiah during a 73-minute appearance.

The English playmaker also started in the last round of the Carabao Cup – against Brentford – so many expected him to be included against West Ham.

Unfortunately for him, he has suffered another injury and Arsenal boss Arteta said he has been in pain since the win against the Blades, which is “a big worry”.

“We’ve got an issue with him,” Arteta said before Wednesday’s clash at the London Stadium. “He felt something in his knee and he started to feel some pain after the game and we are assessing it but yeah, a big worry with him.”

One player who will have a chance to impress against the Irons is Aaron Ramsdale, who has found himself as second choice under Arteta following the surprise summer addition of David Raya.

Arteta says Ramsdale has not been sulking since Raya took his spot in the team.

“Every week, I haven’t seen anything different: more determination, more hunger to play, and he’s got another opportunity like many others to do what he’s been doing, nothing different,” Arteta said.

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is hoping to return from injury in December, according to a report.

Jesus starred in his side’s 2-1 win over Sevilla in the Champions League but limped off with a hamstring problem late on.

Arteta initially said that he did not want to put a timescale on his return as he was “totally wrong” when attempting to do so last time the Brazilian picked up an injury.

According to the Sun, Jesus’ representatives think the player will be on the sidelines until after this month’s international break.

If he is absent until December, the former Manchester City striker will miss six games in total.

Arteta will hope Jesus stays healthy through a relentless festive period.

Speaking after picking up the injury against Sevilla, Jesus said he did not think the injury would be “that big”.

He said: “I did some tests with the physio, looks not that big. But let’s see. I have a scan the next days, maybe tomorrow or the day after, let’s see how it is. But I’m pretty sure it will be nothing.”

