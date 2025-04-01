Arteta confirms ‘big summer’ as Arsenal give Berta £300m in ‘record-breaking window’

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will have a “big summer” in the transfer market as they look to challenge on multiple fronts next campaign.

The Gunners look likely to fall short of their goals once again this season with Arteta’s side set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third consecutive campaign.

Liverpool are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table with only a huge collapse from the Reds, who have only lost one match all campaign, allowing the Gunners a chance.

Arsenal are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League but not many neutrals are giving them a chance of progression, especially as they don’t currently have a senior centre-forward.

Despite potentially not reaching the heights they had hoped, Arteta looks set to go again next season with new sporting director Andrea Berta helping to support him in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal need a number of new additions to add quality in certain areas and refresh their squad, and Arteta has revealed that their transfer window will “be a big one”.

Arteta told a pre-match press conference: “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Arteta added on Berta: “I think Andrea is a big addition to the club, a big addition to the team, a team that is already formed with a lot of great people.

“Every summer is big because it is an opportunity and especially because of the number of players we have in the squad right now that is necessary.

“But it’s a big summer for many things because first of all we have to maintain the good foundations that we have and then obviously how can we improve and evolve the team.”

Arteta’s comments come after GiveMeSport claimed that Arsenal could spend as much as £300m in a ‘record-breaking window’.